Elyzee Surgery Medical Center: Specialists in cosmetic surgery

Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 4:48 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 5:08 PM

Elyzee healthcare facility, part of Safari Holding consists of a group of experienced cosmetic surgeons who made it their mission to provide the patients with the best, most comfortable and safe healthcare experience. Elyzee Surgery Medical Centre is a multi-specialty surgical institution with over 10 distinct specialisations, and they intend to keep expanding into new fields.

When we hear the word 'plastic surgery', we think of popular cosmetic operations that alter a person's outward appearance. In reality, it goes far beyond that. Plastic surgery is a medical specialty that focuses on soft tissue repair across the body. It also aids in the reconstruction of deformities caused by birth problems, trauma, burns, and infections.

Elyzee health care helps us comprehend many aspects of plastic and cosmetic surgeries by answering frequently asked questions.

Are plastic and cosmetic surgery the same?

Many people confuse plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery, however this is not the case. Plastic surgery includes cosmetic surgery. And plastic surgery is a broad term for a surgical speciality that encompasses aesthetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, burns, and microsurgery.

Should I be concerned about wounds and scars after my surgery?

By selecting the suitable technique and suture material, we can now achieve minimum scars and a good appearance of any wound with plastic surgery. The post-operative wound care factors would yield the greatest results and minimise the final scar appearance.

How long will it take to see results after my surgery?

For surgeries such as breast augmentation and liposuction, the results are seen immediately post operations. However, the full outcomes are obtained three months following surgery.

How do I know that aesthetic plastic surgery is right for me?

The ideal candidate for aesthetic plastic surgery is someone who is physically and mentally well and wants to improve their self-image by changing a physical trait.

What are the most common aesthetic plastic surgical procedures?

Breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgery, face lift are the most common procedures. Elyzee specialises in the most advanced cosmetic surgery procedures like liposuction and breast augmentation. They also specialise in rhinoplasty, dermatology, gynaecology, dentistry, laser treatment, skin care, hair care, slimming treatments, diet and nutrition, general surgery etc.

As they expand their chain of specialised hospitals, Lymphedema centre, skin cancer screening centre, weight loss centre, wellness centre, post-burn reconstructive Unit will be added to their dynamic setup.

Why do clients choose Elyzee Surgery Medical Center?

Their clinic's reputation is built on how diligently they listen to their clients and how devotedly they treat their team members with modern painless technology, personalised experience, full confidentiality of services, highly skilled doctors and high-quality standards.

Plastic surgery significantly enhances and renews a person's emotions and dispels self-doubt. Elyzee utilises the most innovative, and minimally invasive procedures to provide you with the finest results possible.

