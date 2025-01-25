Elysian Developments launches Esmé Beach Residences

Elysian Developments has forayed into property development with the launch of its inaugural project, Esmé Beach Residences. Located on the beachside of Island A of the visionary Dubai Islands and valued at Dh370 million, Esmé Beach Residences is designed to embody the principles of well-being, functionality, and modernity. The company has plans to launch projects worth Dh1 billion in 2025.

"Esmé Beach Residences represents more than just our entry into property development. It is a testament to our expertise, vision, and belief in creating communities that prioritize the well-being of their residents while delivering enduring value," says Masood Naseeb, co-founder, Elysian Developments.

In partnership with globally acclaimed brand Conway and Partners, Elysian Development has created a unique brand persona for their property development arm thoughtfully crafted to embody the concept of ‘Design for Well-Being.’ “Well-being is an integral cornerstone for our business, reflecting the customers’ demand for a holistic and healthy lifestyle. This positioning fulfills the need in the market where well-being is purposefully woven into the architecture and design of our projects,” says Noman Mahmood, co-founder, Elysian Developments.

Spanning across 266,000 sq. ft., the development features 109 one, two-, and three-bedroom residences, complemented by 23,000 sq. ft. of thoughtfully designed amenities. Amenities include contrast therapy zones with saunas and cold plunges to a rooftop 25-meter lap pool with aqua cycling. In addition, family pools with poolside cabanas, state-of-the-art fitness zones, outdoor CrossFit areas, and purified water systems are also included.