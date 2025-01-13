Ellington Properties hands over award-winning Berkeley Place, its newest architectural triumph

Ellington Properties, Dubai's leading design-led boutique real estate developer, proudly announces the handover of Berkeley Place, a landmark addition to the vibrant Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City). This award-winning residential development represents a new era of living, where innovative design and curated amenities converge to create an unparalleled lifestyle.

Berkeley Place is a true architectural gem, seamlessly blending modernist influences with thoughtful functionality. With 127 meticulously designed apartments, including studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units, each home maximises space and natural light to enhance everyday living. This development transcends conventional high-rise living, setting a benchmark with its elegant façade, expansive layouts, and resort-inspired amenities, establishing it as a standout address in Dubai.

The project has already garnered acclaim, securing two prestigious Outstanding Bathroom and Kitchen Design awards at the International Property Awards 2024. This recognition highlights Ellington’s unwavering commitment to excellence, ensuring that every corner of the development is crafted with precision and purpose.

Berkeley Place goes beyond a residence, offering amenities that inspire balance and connection. The journey begins with an elegant lobby and lush lounge, leading to landscaped gardens for serene retreats, an urban basketball court, and an arcade room for recreation. Eco-conscious features include EV charging stations and bicycle parking.

Wellness takes center stage with indoor and outdoor fitness studios, a tranquil yoga deck surrounded by greenery, and a rooftop infinity pool with stunning views of Dubai’s skyline. The adjoining pool spa and terrace provide a perfect setting for relaxation and leisure. "At Ellington Properties, we believe in creating spaces that inspire and elevate daily life," said Elie Naaman, co-founder and CEO of Ellington Properties. "Berkeley Place exemplifies our commitment to design-led living, combining innovative architecture with lifestyle-enhancing amenities in MBR City. These aren’t just homes—they represent refined living, offering residents a unique blend of comfort, style, and value. With its completion, we are proud to deliver a community that truly stands apart." The completion of Berkeley Place signifies another milestone in Ellington Properties’ journey of redefining living spaces. This project reflects the company’s legacy of design excellence and dedication to crafting spaces beyond the ordinary. Berkeley Place is poised to become a defining landmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape, offering residents a lifestyle that is as inspiring as rewarding.

To learn more about Berkeley Place and Ellington Properties, visit: ellingtonproperties.ae.