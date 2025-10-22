Ellington Properties awards Dh1 billion+ construction contract

Mercer House, Ellington Properties’ acclaimed residential project in Uptown Dubai and winner of the prestigious International Property Award for Best Mixed-Use Development, has taken a major step forward with the signing of an Dh1 billion+ construction contract with China Railway 18th Bureau Group.

This milestone cements Mercer House’s position as one of the most ambitious and design-forward developments in Dubai’s real estate landscape. The project reflects Ellington’s commitment to curating residences that blend architectural excellence, wellness, and a meaningful lifestyle.

Comprising two towers – a 34-storey North Tower and a 41-storey South Tower – Mercer House offers a refined mix of studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as signature 4-bedroom penthouses. Its distinctive design and intuitive spaces are crafted to appeal to discerning homeowners and investors seeking more than just a residence.

Complementing the residential towers, Uptown Plaza will introduce a vibrant retail and dining destination. Featuring a curated selection of boutiques, cafés, and lifestyle concepts, the plaza is designed as an open, walkable environment that enhances daily living and fosters a sense of urban connection at the heart of Uptown Dubai.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC, said demand for integrated, high-quality communities is higher than ever, particularly in prime locations such as Uptown Dubai.

“With Mercer House, we are meeting this head-on by delivering a refined and vibrant residential experience. This includes two elegant towers featuring world-class amenities, premium retail and food and beverage offerings, and award-winning design. Our partner Ellington’s onboarding of China Railway 18th Bureau Group, one of the world’s foremost engineering firms for large-scale urban infrastructure, reflects the high standards being set as we continue to elevate Uptown Dubai’s appeal and bolster the city’s position as a global leader in urban living and competitiveness.”

Zhou Lin, general manager of China Railway 18th Bureau Group, said: ‘’We are honored to be awarded the Dh1 billion+ construction contract for Mercer House, Ellington Properties’ outstanding residential development in Uptown Dubai. This collaboration reflects the trust placed in our engineering excellence and proven track record of delivering large-scale projects worldwide. With our unwavering commitment to detail, quality, and timely delivery, we look forward to bringing Mercer House to life and further strengthening our role as a reliable and prestigious main contractor in Dubai’s vibrant construction sector.”

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, commented: “Mercer House marks a key milestone for Ellington in one of Dubai’s most dynamic destinations – Uptown Dubai, developed by DMCC. Our partnership with China Railway 18th Bureau Group, a globally respected contractor, reinforces our commitment to delivering excellence through world-class execution and design. Together, we are shaping a residential landmark that reflects the energy of the district and the aspirations of discerning homeowners and investors alike.”

The collaboration with China Railway 18th Bureau Group, known globally for its engineering excellence and successful delivery of large-scale infrastructure and urban projects, ensures Mercer House will be realised with uncompromising attention to detail.The development offers a curated range of lifestyle amenities, including an urban beach club, wellness-focused fitness and recovery zones, a multi-sports hall, family and kids’ recreational areas, a modern clubhouse, and elegantly designed communal spaces.

Mercer House is not only a significant addition to Ellington’s growing portfolio of landmark projects, but it also represents a powerful alignment with Dubai’s vision for vibrant, integrated communities that combine innovation, lifestyle, and long-term value.