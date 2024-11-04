Ellington Properties and RAK Properties break ground on Porto Playa, marking a major milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Ellington Properties, in collaboration with RAK Properties, has commenced construction on Porto Playa, a waterfront residential development on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab. This groundbreaking marks Ellington’s strategic expansion into Ras Al Khaimah, bringing its design-driven philosophy to the emirate.









Porto Playa will offer residents a tranquil lifestyle with resort-style amenities, modern architecture, and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Expected to be completed by Q4 2026, the project reflects Ellington’s dedication to delivering spaces that harmonise opulence, comfort, and community.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, added: "Porto Playa embodies our vision for Mina Al Arab, offering an urban island living experience embedded within a thriving community hub. This unique development will help elevate waterfront living in Ras Al Khaimah with its focus on architectural innovation and the serenity of coastal living. Through our collaboration with Ellington, we’re crafting a unique experience where modern design meets coastal tranquillity, establishing the emirate as a destination for dynamic communities."

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, stated: "Breaking ground in Ras Al Khaimah isn’t just about launching another project—it’s about reshaping the way people experience waterfront living in this vibrant emirate. With Porto Playa, we are bringing our signature design excellence and community-focused philosophy to a vibrant and growing region. This project represents a bold new chapter for Ellington, where we aim to create spaces that inspire, nurture, and enrich the lives of our future residents.” The start of construction marks an exciting new phase for Ellington Properties as it continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, shaping the future of residential living in the emirate. Mina Al Arab is quickly becoming a sought-after destination for residents and tourists alike. The community offers a unique urban island lifestyle, boasting a dynamic social scene, world-class dining, thrilling water sports, and enriching cultural events.

For more information about Ellington Properties and to discover the latest projects, please visit their website at www.ellingtonproperties.ae