Ellington Properties and DMCC collaborate again to take Uptown Dubai living experience to new heights with launch of Mercer House

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 11:41 AM

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, have partnered to launch a new upscale residential project, Mercer House, in Uptown Dubai.

The unveiling of Mercer House, the second signature development of Ellington Properties, marks another chapter in the acclaimed collaboration with DMCC, following the overwhelming success of UH by Ellington earlier this year, which witnessed a record high demand.

Poised to grace Dubai’s skyline with two soaring residential towers perched atop a podium offering amenities focused on wellness, retail, sports and hospitality, Mercer House is slated to be one of the tallest residential developments by Ellington Properties to date.

Alongside boasting a collection of multi-family residential units ranging from efficient studios to expansive one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and four penthouses, it will also entail a 45,000 sqft beach club and 25,000 sqft of retail options on the ground and podium floors. Furthermore, residents and the general public can also enjoy a wealth of facilities like a beach club pool, exclusive residents’ pool and a sports hall with various play courts for sports enthusiasts.

With Mercer House strategically situated in the diverse locality of Uptown Dubai, inhabitants can also benefit from the world-class range of dining experiences, community markets and high-end retail offerings that make JLT the go-to destination to live and indulge in Dubai.

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: "After the positive response we received for UH by Ellington, the launch of our second project is a testament to our strong relationship with DMCC. We continue to support their transformative vision of the Uptown Dubai, aspiring to make it the ultimate destination for the community of homebuyers and investors who are looking to call Dubai their home. We are confident that Mercer House will be our crowning achievement as a leading design-led developer, further reinforcing Uptown Dubai's perception as a world-class smart district designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience."

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC, added: "In just two decades, DMCC has not only built and facilitated a world-class, award-winning district for trade and enterprise, but evolved the JLT and Uptown Dubai districts into some of Dubai's most desirable destinations. In line with our community's increasing demand for additional luxury residencies and DMCC's growth, Ellington Properties' Mercer House will provide two signature residential towers, offering multi-family units to studios and penthouses. Residents will benefit from being at the heart of our Uptown Dubai community, within walking distance of both Uptown Tower, and the forthcoming Burj 2020, while also gaining access to an exclusive residents’ pool, sports hall, beach club, and extensive retail options."

Ellington Properties has a diverse portfolio of award-winning projects, including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside, Crestmark and One River Point in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and Harrington House in Jumeirah Village Circle, Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Upper House in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Porto Playa in Hayat Island as well as Mina Al Arab and Ellington Views in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.