EliteUSA is celebrating its 10 year anniversary

Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 1:26 PM

EliteUSA was established in 2012, in the wake of Instagram and social media platforms alike. Elite is celebrating its ten-year anniversary this year.

The team is continually working together on a daily basis. Ella Abdul is the founder and CEO of eliteUSA. With her vision in line, eliteUSA as a business was brought to life. Ten years ago, Ella Abdul was in the US. Knowing how difficult it can be to access luxury goods in the GCC due to demand, Abdul thought of ways for the GCC to have more accessibility to global markets. Abdul wanted to build a bridge between the US, GCC and virtually anyone in the world. Sooner than later, eliteUSA evolved into the European market.

EliteUSA is a luxury personal shopping service. It provides clients with anything they wish or are looking for within the luxury market. Additionally, it also promotes the most wanted items and trends within the fashion industry, as presented across our social media handles. EliteUSA is always working towards being the best. These steps include: fast service, quick response, checking different markets, product inspection and unique packaging.

Additionally, eliteUSA has an app. Building the eliteUSA app took two years and the app is fully functional. Apple’s approval of the eliteUSA app enables everything to transpire in the comfort of the app. Clients can pay through the app, chat with an eliteUSA stylist and check-in on the status of their orders.

EliteUSA exists for fashion lovers—women and men around the world. The brand appeals to people who are looking to get dressed-up, wearing luxury items that are difficult to find. Anyone with a passion for fashion will love eliteUSA. Even if a request is seemingly simple—let’s say a Chanel sneaker or Dior belt, eliteUSA exists to fulfill any request or need for a product.

With Covid-19 and time, the behaviour of shoppers has changed. eliteUSA provides a virtual, online personal shopping concierge. As opposed to shopping in-person, shopping online has become the new normal. In regards to luxury shopping, online is the future. eliteUSA sees the expansion toward online shopping first-hand given we have more and more orders coming in. Because people are investing in the virtual world, virtual reality is becoming more abundant. Technology actively shapes our life. That’s why eliteUSA connects markets from across the globe so you can be sitting at-home and see the latest Paris has to offer, as well as what the chic windows of New York City have to offer.

Loyalty is a major measure of success for eliteUSA. Many times, we try not to gauge our success by how many new clients we have but how many repeat customers we have. This is a true testament to our level of service. We are very flattered when a client comes to us as their first destination. Meaning, a client comes to eliteUSA first—before checking the market themselves. We care about the relationships we have with our clients tremendously. Trust is what we value most.

First and foremost, trust is number one. eliteUSA earns trust by meeting our client’s expectations. Like trust, speed is very important. We try our very best to meet client expectations. Speed - eliteUSA works within a seven to 10 business day delivery. We work our hardest across all teams (personal shoppers, logistics and sales) to make sure we are all delivering the service and experience we promise. Additionally, we feel a responsibility on a daily basis to show our clients and followers something new and different.

EliteUSA is a global company. We have clients and employees across the world. As a result, there are obvious challenges that arise. For instance, time differences and currency exchanges prove difficult. Even though eliteUSA faces global challenges—being global is also a huge advantage. Unlike a mall or store with set hours, eliteUSA is operating 24/7. Being a global company is the new frontier of companies today. eliteUSA works that much harder to prove ourselves across cultures and time zones. We remain open-minded and with open minds, we continue to find more and more success.