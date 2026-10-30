Elite Group Holding partners with Salesforce to enhance customer experience

Elite Group Holding, the UAE automotive group and exclusive distributor of JETOUR in the UAE, is advancing its digital transformation through its collaboration with Salesforce. The initiative is laying the foundation for a more connected, consistent customer experience across the Group's growing network of showrooms and service centres.

Elite Group Holding was invited to share insights from this journey at Agentforce World Tour Dubai, held on October 14, 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre. Speaking alongside industry leaders on how technology, automation and artificial intelligence are reshaping business, the Group discussed the opportunities and challenges of standardising processes and driving adoption across a diverse, multi-business organisation.

As the Group's automotive operations expand, connecting people, processes, data and technology is becoming central to its growth. Through its transformation programme, Elite Group Holding is building a more integrated view of customer interactions, from first enquiry and vehicle purchase through to service and aftersales. The Group is also exploring how artificial intelligence and intelligent automation can further enhance customer interactions, supported by the right processes and data readiness.

Amal Alkhadra, head of digital transformation at Elite Group Holding, said: "Digital transformation is not simply about introducing new technology. It is about building the right foundations across our people, processes and systems. Our collaboration with Salesforce is an important part of that journey, helping us create a more connected and consistent experience for our customers while preparing the organisation for its next phase of innovation."

With these foundations in place, Elite Group Holding aims to deliver a customer experience that keeps pace with its growth and with the evolving expectations of the UAE automotive market.

For more information, visit https://elitegroupholding.com/ or call 800-5-Elite.