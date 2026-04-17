Elite Group Holding maintains stability and expands its workforce presence across the UAE

A steady and people-first approach guides the company through a shifting landscape, with a focus on expansion and business continuity across the UAE

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 17 Apr 2026, 3:10 PM
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In an evolving business environment, Elite Group Holding, a conglomerate spanning automotive, real estate, investment, healthcare and e-commerce, remains grounded in clarity and consistency. The group places people at the centre of its operations while maintaining stability across its workforce and wider business. This balanced approach reflects its belief that long-term growth is built on trust, reliability and a strong sense of community.

Elite Group Holding is also investing in its future workforce, with hiring underway for more than 350 positions across its branches in the UAE. These efforts are focused on creating job opportunities despite market uncertainty, underscoring the group’s strength and resilience during a challenging period.

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In response to the current climate, the group has placed even greater emphasis on stability and employee well-being. Group CFO Haroon Hayat said: "For us, investing in our team is an investment in the future of our business. It’s about moving forward with confidence, continuing to grow, and staying committed to our long-term vision. During times like this, supporting our community becomes even more important."

For more information, visit https://elitegroupholding.com/ or call 800-5-Elite.


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