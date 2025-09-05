Elite Group Holding expands SOUEAST presence in the UAE with new Deira showroom

Elite Group Holding opened its newest SOUEAST showroom in Deira on August 16, deepening its partnership with the popular Chinese automotive brand to expand in the UAE. Following the launch on Sheikh Zayed Road earlier this year, this second showroom reinforces Elite Group Holding’s strategy to bring affordable, technologically advanced SUVs closer to customers across the Emirates. A third showroom is scheduled to open in Abu Dhabi before the end of 2025.

The 550 sqm showroom, which opened to the public on August 16, 2025, features interactive displays, a comfortable lounge area, a children’s play zone, and a café, creating a welcoming environment where visitors can explore SOUEAST’s S06, S06 DM (Plug-In Hybrid), S07, and S09 models. These facilities reflect the brand’s commitment to quality, accessibility, and attention to detail, ensuring that customers experience SOUEAST’s ‘Ease Your Life’ philosophy from the moment they enter.

"The opening of our new showroom is another exciting step in our successful partnership in the UAE automotive market. This new space reflects our vision, dedication, and passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience. We are proud to continue showcasing our premium SUV lineup, ensuring that innovation and accessibility go hand in hand for our clients," said Elie Nehme, general manager of SOUEAST UAE at Elite Group Holding.

Elite Group Holding has consistently prioritised customer experience in its operations. Together with SOUEAST, the Group ensures quick turnaround times for customer requests, with a particular focus on the fast and reliable availability of spare parts. This commitment to responsive service has established Elite Group Holding as a frontrunner in customer care within the UAE automotive market, reinforcing the trust and confidence of its growing client base.

The launch of the S09 AWD (All-Wheel Drive) was also highlighted at the new Deira showroom. Equipped with a powerful 2.0T engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the model offers six drive modes to adapt to varying road conditions and driver preferences. Like the rest of the range, the S09 AWD is backed by a 10-year or one-million-kilometer warranty, reaffirming the brand’s enduring commitment to long-term reliability.