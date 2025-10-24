  • search in Khaleej Times
Elite Group expands Soueast UAE footprint with 3rd outlet opening

Published: Fri 24 Oct 2025, 10:08 AM

Soueast UAE, the distinguished Chinese automotive brand renowned for its innovation, safety, and modern design, has opened its third UAE showroom, located in Abu Dhabi, marking a new chapter in its regional growth journey under Elite Group Holding.

Following the success of its Dubai showrooms, the brand’s expansion into the nation’s capital reflects both strong market demand and a strategic vision to bring Soueast UAE’s intelligent and sustainable vehicles closer to customers across the Emirates.

As a part of the launch celebrations, Soueast UAE introduced a preview of the all new Soueast S08DM, an upcoming plug-in hybrid scheduled to officially launch early next year. The Soueast S08DM will be a seven-seater, PHEV SUV, featuring dual mode technology, delivering 355 horsepower and 530NM torque. 

The 520-square-metre Abu Dhabi showroom, which officially opened its doors to the public on September 15, 2025, showcases the brand’s full range of vehicles including the S06, S06 DM (PHEV), S07, and S09. It also boasts of various facilities, such as a café for its customers, a fully equipped kids play area, a specialised accessories zone, and dedicated parking for customers.

To celebrate this milestone, SOUEAST UAE is offering exclusive offers and giveaways across all it’s models for a limited time period, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional value and accessibility to its customers.

Since entering the UAE market under Elite Group Holding in early 2025, SOUEAST UAE has continued to gain momentum, driven by its “Ease Your Life” philosophy combining practicality, advanced technology, and modern design to simplify everyday mobility. The new Abu Dhabi showroom serves not only as a retail destination but also as a strategic hub that brings the brand’s customer-centric approach and technical excellence to a wider audience. With additional showroom openings planned across other emirates later this year, and next year, SOUEAST UAE’s expansion underlines Elite Group’s long-term commitment to redefining the regional automotive landscape.

"The opening of our new showroom in Abu Dhabi marks a proud and strategic milestone in SOUEAST UAE’s growth journey," said Elie Nehme, senior general manager, SOUEAST UAE. "Expanding into the capital reflects our long-term vision to bring our advanced mobility solutions closer to customers across the nation. Abu Dhabi represents a dynamic and forward-thinking market, and this showroom reinforces our commitment to customer experience, innovation, and sustainability."

SOUEAST UAE’s growing presence aligns with the country’s broader ambitions to foster innovation, environmental responsibility, and mobility transformation. With plug-in hybrid models already available, and new launches planned for 2026, the brand continues to position itself at the forefront of smart, sustainable, and accessible automotive solutions for modern drivers.

Through this expansion, Elite Group Holding and SOUEAST UAE reaffirm their shared goal: To shape the future of intelligent mobility across the Middle East where design, technology, and performance come together to make driving more efficient, connected, and enjoyable.