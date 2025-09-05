Elite Esquire Entertainment makes debut with music show

Dubai’s cultural scene reached dazzling new heights on August 30 with the UAE debut of Elite Esquire Entertainment, celebrated through a sold-out performance by the legendary Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Presented in collaboration with Casa Vista Development, the launch marked a defining moment for live entertainment in the region — one that blended musical heritage, contemporary artistry, and the unmistakable glamour of Dubai.

For over 25 years, Elite Esquire Entertainment has been a powerhouse of cultural experiences in North America, curating blockbuster Bollywood shows and landmark concerts. With its UAE launch, the company extends this legacy to the Middle East, bringing luxury live performances and world-class artistry to one of the world’s most dynamic cultural hubs.

The evening’s performance was nothing short of breathtaking. Rahat’s iconic voice filled the venue with a spellbinding repertoire that seamlessly intertwined classical Qawwali traditions with modern Sufi compositions, keeping an audience of dignitaries, tastemakers, and music lovers enthralled from the first note to the last. The highlight of the evening was a historic moment: Rahat was joined on stage by his son, Shahzaman, for their first-ever joint performance in Dubai.

The duet was a symbolic passing of the torch, as Shahzaman’s rich, commanding voice, echoing the legacy of his great-granduncle, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan blended beautifully with his father’s timeless artistry. Their powerful harmonies, brimming with both tradition and fresh energy, brought the audience to its feet in thunderous applause.

The concert’s success firmly positions Elite Esquire Entertainment as a new standard-bearer for cultural excellence in the UAE. With this milestone launch, Dubai can look forward to an era of unforgettable live performances that unite heritage with innovation on the global stage.