Elista honoured with Gulf Achievers Award for ‘Fastest Growing Global’ brand

Elista, India’s leading electronics and home appliances brand, has been recognized with the prestigious Gulf Achievers Award in the category of ‘Fastest Growing Global’ brand. Founded in 2020 and part of the UAE-based TeknoDome Group, Elista has swiftly established itself as a frontrunner in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories, embodying India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision.

Elista’s product range, renowned for its quality and affordability, spans across LED TVs, washing machines, and mobile accessories, offering consumers a seamless blend of innovation and practicality. With a remarkable presence in over 17 countries, including key markets in the UAE, CIS, and MENA regions, Elista’s rapid expansion reflects its mission to deliver cutting-edge Indian innovation to a global audience. The brand’s growth trajectory is nothing short of impressive. Within a year of its inception, Elista’s revenues soared from ₹35 crores to ₹145 crores, with a target of INR 300 crores for the current fiscal year. This extraordinary growth underscores Elista’s unwavering commitment to redefining consumer experiences through accessible and reliable technology.

Receiving the Gulf Achievers Award is a testament to Elista’s dedication to elevating Indian manufacturing on the global stage while enriching the lives of consumers worldwide. As the brand continues to expand its footprint, it remains steadfast in its vision to make quality electronics accessible to all.