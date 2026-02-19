Elevix launch signals new push toward structured startup enablement in the GCC

Elevix, a new digital capability centre designed to streamline startup execution across the GCC, officially launched in Dubai this week, bringing together investors, advisory board members, ecosystem leaders, and strategic partners from across the region. Built to solve one of the most persistent challenges in the GCC startup landscape fragmented access to reliable execution support — Elevix introduces a subscription-based digital ecosystem that enables founders to move seamlessly from incorporation to scale. Through one unified platform, startups can access vetted partners across finance, compliance, legal, HR, technology, AI, marketing, and revenue acceleration.

With over 50,000 startups currently operating across the GCC, founders often face delays, inefficiencies, and costly missteps due to disconnected service networks. Elevix addresses this execution gap by centralising mission-critical capabilities into one structured, trusted, and startup-friendly platform.

Founded by Deepak Ahuja and Anishkaa Gehani, Elevix is born from years of hands-on engagement with regional founders and investors. "Elevix was built from a clear and recurring founder pain point — access to the right support at the right time," said Deepak Ahuja, co-founder of Elevix. "Too many startups lose momentum navigating fragmented systems. We are building structured execution infrastructure for the region — a bridge between ambition and delivery. Our mission is simple: help founders scale smarter, faster, and with confidence."

Gehani added: "Early-stage startups struggle not because of lack of vision, but because of lack of coordinated execution support. Elevix brings together vetted service providers, strategic advisory, and market enablement into one digital ecosystem tailored specifically for the MENA startup environment. We are addressing the gap between advice and actual operational delivery."

Elevix has been developed with strategic backing and ecosystem insight from iAccel GBI, one of MENA’s leading go-to-market accelerators for technology startups.