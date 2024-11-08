Elevating the Game: World Padel Academy expands from UAE to Bahrain

[From L to R] Cutting the Inaugural Ribbon - HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, first deputy chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and Shaikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Padel Federation (UAEPA) and honourary President of the Arab Padel Federation (APF)

Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa inaugurates World Padel Academy's first facility in Bahrain, further expanding WPA’s network across the Gulf region. This significant milestone in WPA’s expansion reinforces its dedication to advancing the sport of padel in the region.

To commemorate the occasion, the new branch was inaugurated with the esteemed presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, first deputy chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and president of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), along with Shaikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Padel Federation (UAEPA) and honourary president of the Arab Padel Federation (APF), Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, president of the Bahrain Padel Federation, as well as other senior officials and distinguished guests.

“We are immensely proud to inaugurate World Padel Academy’s first branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Ali Al Arif, chief executive officer of World Padel Academy (WPA). “Inaugurating our first branch in Bahrain marks a significant milestone. After our success in the UAE, we are committed to empowering padel enthusiasts in Bahrain with elite coaching to help them reach their highest potential.”

World Padel Academy has established its inaugural branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain, developed by Kanoo Real Estate, a subsidiary of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, through the collaboration between the UAE company Spadrec Investment and Bahraini company Court Side Sports. The UAE will serve as the official headquarters for the Victorious Bahrain Padel Team. This establishment constitutes a significant addition to the Kingdom's sporting landscape, featuring five indoor courts, including a main court, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, designed to the highest international standards and promising a superior playing experience for athletes of all levels. “We warmly welcome the establishment of World Padel Academy Bahrain,” said Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, president of the Bahrain Padel Federation. “World Padel Academy Bahrain reflects His Majesty the King’s vision by providing a premier sporting environment that meets international standards, fulfilling the Kingdom's growing demand for padel facilities.” “World Padel Academy Bahrain reinforces our dedication to Bahrain’s dynamic sports scene, helping to develop local talent and positioning the Kingdom as a premier padel destination,” said Ali Dawani, managing director of World Padel Academy Bahrain.

This inauguration aligns with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain vision to further develop the country's sporting achievements on a global level. It also underscores the academy's commitment to the advancement of the sport of padel in Bahrain through the provision of a world-class training environment, complete with expert coaching. This positions the academy as a leading global sports centre capable of hosting premier padel tournaments.