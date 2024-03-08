Elevating global standards in spinal care: Adam Vital Hospital launches Scoliosis Center of Excellence
The centre stands as a beacon of hope for patients grappling with spinal deformities by utilising state-of-the-art technologies and innovative treatment approaches
Adam Vital Hospital, the well-known provider for the most advanced musculoskeletal care, proudly inaugurated the Scoliosis Center of Excellence, a pioneering initiative dedicated to advancing spinal care worldwide.
Headed by the esteemed prof Dr Hany Abdel Gawwad Soliman, consultant spine surgeon, the centre signifies a monumental leap forward in treating spinal deformities for children and adult patients.
"At Adam Vital Hospital, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of spinal care excellence," said Mohammed Omer Nasser, CEO at Adam Vital Hospital. "With the launch of the Scoliosis Center of Excellence and the esteemed leadership of Dr Soliman, we are not only elevating standards in the region but making significant strides on a global scale," he added.
The Scoliosis Center of Excellence at Adam Vital Hospital stands as a beacon of hope for patients grappling with spinal deformities. Utilising state-of-the-art technologies and innovative treatment approaches, the centre offers personalised care tailored to each patient's unique needs. From diagnosis to rehabilitation, patients can expect compassionate, multidisciplinary care aimed at optimising outcomes and enhancing quality of life.
Adam Vital Hospital's commitment to excellence extends beyond borders, with a legacy deeply rooted in delivering world-class healthcare services. The launch of the Scoliosis Center of Excellence represents a pivotal moment in the hospital's journey, reaffirming its mission to transform lives through exceptional spinal care.
With over two decades of specialised expertise in scoliosis and post-traumatic kyphosis surgery, prof Dr Soliman has garnered international acclaim for his transformative contributions to spinal care. His distinguished track record spans continents, impacting patients of diverse nationalities. His leadership underscores Adam Vital Hospital's commitment to delivering unparalleled care and fostering innovation in the field. Renowned as a fellowship-trained spine surgeon, Dr Soliman's advanced training covers a spectrum of spinal conditions, including complex deformities, degenerative disorders, and trauma. His dedication to providing cutting-edge care has transcended geographical boundaries, benefiting patients worldwide.