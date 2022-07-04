Elevate your wardrobe this Eid with travel-chic pieces from Revolve

Published: Mon 4 Jul 2022, 11:13 AM

The LA-based, next-gen fashion retailer, and trusted premium lifestyle brand, Revolve recently unveiled its exclusive Eid Al Adha edit, just in time for the summer holidays.

Revolve’s curated Eid edit features over 300 gorgeous pieces for you to choose from, apt for all occasions, from poolside lunches to evening engagements and all that lies in between. As the climate gets warmer, so does the necessity to swap out existing cool-weather essentials in favour of more relaxed pieces — from breathable shorts with matching tops and co-ord sets to jumpsuits, sundresses, and lots more.

The exclusive Eid Al Adha edit also offers a wide selection of beauty essentials to keep your skin protected, healthy and glowing from the rising temperatures, all through summer. The edit features gorgeous vibrant pieces in an array of floral-inspired and tie-dye prints to choose from. The outfits are available in a variety of interesting silhouettes, be it the 90’s inspired bell bottoms co-ords to tasselled and groovy sun dresses.

As part of the Eid al Adha edit, Revolve is also offering a wide range of skincare and make up essentials to help you achieve that perfect sun-kissed glow all while keeping your skin hydrated and protected through the hotter months.

The brand offers express shipping and delivery within two and a half business days to the UAE and the wider GCC region, making the perfect choice for all your last-minute Eid shopping.

Get social: @REVOLVEMENA