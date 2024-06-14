Elevate your dining experience to royal heights with Asha’s Maharaja-inspired special menu

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 1:11 PM

Asha’s, the international chain of restaurants best known for its Indian contemporary cuisine, has launched its ‘Live Like a Maharaja’, menu that is meticulously crafted to transport you to the majestic courts of Indian royalty, where each dish is a symphony of emotions, echoing the grandeur of a bygone era.

The Live Like a Maharaja menu showcases 10 new dishes that take inspiration from the royal kitchens of India, creating a spread fit for a king. Asha Bhosle’s unparalleled expertise in Indian cuisine and Chef Juber’s innovative approach to cooking, has resulted in a visual and gastronomic treat, which includes unique items like the chicken jodhpuri, prawns jaisamandi curry, lamb parda biryani, jungli maas known as the culinary legacy of Rajasthan. In fact, some historians claim that Ibn Battuta described this dish as a favourite in the court of Sultan Muhammad Ibn Tughlaq.

Built around the legendary Indian artiste, Asha Bhosle, and her passion for cooking, Asha’s has expanded from one restaurant in Dubai to a series of successful award-winning restaurants across the Middle East and UK. Asha’s menu reflects the very best of Indian cuisine and promises a truly memorable dining experience. It combines traditional North Western cuisine, Indian home-style cooking and new-age fusion selections that give traditional Indian dishes an innovative twist.

While many know Asha Bhosle to be a prolific singer — the ‘most recorded artist in music history’ in the Guinness Book of World Records, she is an equally talented cook, with a passion for experimentation. The restaurant menu also includes some of her signature dishes that have enthralled many Bollywood personalities, who say they experience the same magic in in her cooking as they do in her singing.

The ‘Live Like a Maharaja’ menu is available at all Asha’s throughout GCC for a limited period. The menu is all set to take Asha’s innovative excellence in Indian food to the next level.