Elevate launches Elevate Global BPM in ADGM to strengthen audit and AML services

Elevate First Accounting and Auditing LLC, a professional services firm based in the UAE, has announced the establishment of a dedicated entity, Elevate Global BPM Ltd, at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2024 to support its clients with statutory audit and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance services within the financial free zone.

The initiative reflects the firm’s response to the increasingly strict regulatory environment across ADGM and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), where audit firms that combine assurance with compliance and AML capabilities can help clients avoid the heavy penalties that follow non-compliance.

Elevate Global BPM Ltd focuses on the audit of ADGM-registered entities, supported by a complete suite of compliance offerings that include AML, the Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) function, and regulatory advisory mandates aligned with the requirements of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

The need is pressing. Under UAE Federal AML legislation, administrative fines can reach up to Dh5 million per violation, and enforcement across Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) continues to rise — making robust audit and AML frameworks essential for entities subject to supervision.

Recognising the importance of UAE AML requirements, Elevate Global BPM Ltd has hired qualified professionals drawn from the banking and money exchange sectors. ACAMS-certified and ICA-certified specialists from the team serve as MLROs for real estate companies, gold and diamond dealers, law firms, and corporate service providers — the DNFBP categories most exposed to financial-crime risk.

“Compliance within ADGM and DIFC carries defined legal obligations and rising regulatory expectations,” said Parth Choudhury, managing partner and founding partner of Elevate First Accounting and Auditing LLC. “By pairing audit with experienced AML resources on the ground in ADGM, we help clients meet their obligations and protect themselves from costly enforcement action.”

Elevate Global BPM Ltd forms part of Elevate’s broader UAE operations, which also cover audit, accounting, bookkeeping, AML compliance, and regulatory advisory across the UAE’s financial free zones. The firm works with both local and international businesses involved in establishment, restructuring, and exit processes within the UAE.