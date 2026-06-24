Electric Way marks next era of regional growth with distribution center expansion in Dubai

Electric Way, a premier regional pioneer in the value-added distribution of electrical products, including cables and lighting, today officially broke ground on a massive expansion of its core Distribution Center in National Industries Park. This milestone ceremony marks a definitive chapter in the company’s continuous growth trajectory, laying the operational foundation for highly advanced logistics and supply chain capabilities throughout the Middle East.

The new state-of-the-art extension, which will cover an additional footprint of over 125,000 sq ft, is meticulously engineered to more than double existing operational capabilities. This significant infrastructure investment is strategically designed to optimise immediate supply chain efficiencies, accelerate bulk order fulfilment, and future-proof the business against rapidly evolving market requirements across construction, manufacturing, utilities, and data centre landscapes.

The prestigious ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Mohamad Meeran Saheb, founder and chairman of Electric Way. Commemorating the milestone alongside him were Atheeqe Ansari, CEO; Dr Uzair Ansari, Director; and the chief guest, Akbar Mohideen Thumbay, vice president of Thumbay Group. The event was further attended by other distinguished guests, key stakeholders, and senior members of the management team, marking the official commencement of construction while reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to progress, innovation, and excellence.

Ansari said: "Today represents a profound leap forward in the journey of Electric Way. This 125,000 square foot expansion is not merely an addition of physical space; it is a calculated investment in our future capability to innovate and serve. By doubling our operational capacity, we ensure that our enterprise remains agile, highly responsive, and fully equipped to exceed our customers' expectations as we scale. Our focus remains firmly on leveraging advanced technology to redefine distribution standards across the region."

Akbar Mohideen Thumbay said: "It is an honour to witness Electric Way embark on this transformative phase of infrastructure development. This ambitious expansion project is a bold step forward that underscores the organisation’s robust economic vitality and forward-thinking leadership. Strong, modernised logistics networks form the bedrock of sustainable commerce in the UAE, and this milestone will undoubtedly catalyse further industrial innovation and regional success."

With construction operations officially underway under the world-class expertise of Ashiyana Contracting and comprehensive engineering oversight by Model Engineering Consultants, the expansion is set to adhere to the highest international benchmarks of structural integrity and sustainable building standards. The project represents a masterclass in strategic collaboration, positioning Electric Way to continue strengthening its role as a leading distribution and logistics partner supporting major infrastructure, industrial, and energy projects across the region.

For more information, visit: www.electricway.com