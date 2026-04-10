El Nas Lel Nas campaign brings top UAE voices to support homegrown businesses

Publsh Group and news platform Lana have joined forces to launch El Nas Lel Nas – Arabic for ‘People for People’ – a first of its kind community movement engaging the UAE's most prominent public figures to champion the small businesses at the country's heart.

The premise is simple. The UAE has an extraordinary concentration of influential figures – business leaders, creators, celebrities, athletes – whose authentic endorsement moves people faster than any paid campaign. El Nas Lel Nas directs that power, voluntarily and at no cost to anyone, towards the businesses that have never had access to it.

Participating public figures visit or experience a matched business, form a genuine opinion, and share only if they truly believe. No scripts, no payments, and no shortcuts. Stories published under #ElNasLelNas will aim to drive real footfall, real orders, and real impact.

“As the World deals with ongoing challenges, the UAE’s incredible leadership has ensured that life here remains safe, stable and upbeat. El Nas Lel Nas is our way of honouring that spirit by stepping up as a community to keep our economy vibrant and our small businesses thriving. When we move together, we move the country forward," said Kushal Desai and Sagar Chotrani at Publsh Group.

Businesses that have been severely impacted and are navigating uncertain, high-pressure conditions can apply during a ten‑day open window. A panel will review all submissions against published criteria and shortlist those demonstrating the greatest need and potential for recovery.

“SMEs represent a whopping 94 per cent of UAE companies and drive more than half of non-oil GDP. They are built not on corporate capital, but on personal conviction. In challenging times, they don't need sympathy; they need visibility and customers. El Nas Lel Nas gives the UAE's most influential voices a channel to direct their care toward the people who need it most. The name says everything – no hierarchy, just people for people. We are proud to bring our network to a movement that is genuinely worth rallying behind,” said Anil Bhoyrul, Managing Director at Lana.

What top UAE voices already in the El Nas Lel Nas movement say…

“Dubai was built on community, visionary leadership, and a relentless spirit. Together, we will persevere through any challenge, and as always, come out stronger!,” said Mona Kattan

“Dubai didn’t just give me an opportunity – it gave me a place to dream bigger, build with purpose, and turn ambition into reality. This initiative is about standing together with small businesses, supporting one another, and emerging stronger as a community,” said Zeina Khoury

“We were raised here. We grew up here. This is more than a place; this is our home. This country runs through our blood. And in times like this, we stand united as one supporting our people, our businesses, and our economy. Because together, we don’t just face challenges, we turn them into opportunities,” said Ayman Yaman & Ghazy Yaman

Applications for the initiative can be accessed from the website — elnaslelnas.ae.