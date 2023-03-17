El-Labban steps down as group CEO of Ahli United Bank

His name has been synonymous with the Bank’s strong growth, expansion, and transformation

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 4:29 PM

After an impressive two decades at the helm, Adel El-Labban has expressed his desire to step down as GCEO of Ahli United Bank (AUB), leaving a lasting legacy of achievements, accolades, and transformative change.

Recognised as one of the region’s most powerful banking executives, the banking magnate was twice named CEO of the Year – Middle East by EMEA Finance, while the Union of Arab Banks named him the Arab Banker of the Year 2009. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Banker Middle East, whilst the Arab Bankers Association UK recognised his 'Distinguished Services to Arab Banking' in 2015.

El-Labban's dynamic leadership has been instrumental in AUB's growth and expansion across the MENA region and consolidating its position in the UK market. He has managed to navigate the bank through challenging market conditions and a rapidly evolving banking landscape with remarkable foresight and acumen. His focus on innovation and transformation empowered the AUB Group to stay ahead of the curve and cater to the ever-evolving demands of its clients.

El-Labban is credited with the creation of Ahli United Bank as we know it today, as he contributed to the efforts that led to the merger between United Bank of Kuwait PLC (UBK) and Al-Ahli Commercial Bank B.S.C (ACB), resulting in the emergence of Ahli United Bank in the year 2000, and was fully involved in all its subsequent acquisition deals. From this nucleus, he went on to build a regional financial powerhouse spanning three continents and eight countries, namely; Bahrain, UK, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, and Oman.

His tenure has been noted for the ceaseless streak of awards the Bank has amassed year after year, solidifying the AUB’s standing as a leading financial institution in the region.

El-Labban’s leadership has left a distinctive touch on the banking and financial sector, and he will be remembered as an asset to the industry and as a friend and mentor to his many colleagues.