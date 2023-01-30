Ekta’23 sets bars high up with an immersive art exhibition celebrating the 74th Republic Day

Ekta 2023 was a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind digital art extravaganza held at the Theatre of Digital Art in Madinat Jumeirah on January 26. This immersive experience brought together a diverse group of individuals, including industry leaders, dignitaries, and veterans, to celebrate unity and diversity through the power of art. Not only does it support the creative economy, but it also serves as a platform for promoting creativity and innovation by allowing attendees to network and learn from the experts in their field leaving everyone in awe of the power and the beauty of digital art.

The event was attended by several royal dignitaries, including Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Almulla, Juma Al Madani, Munira Albalooshi, Khalil Abdul Wahid, Faisal Abdul Qader among many others. The event featured an awe-inspiring collection of immersive gallery displays of six

selected UAE-based artists, Varsha Sureka, Aakanksha Kshatriya, Stanislava Burianek, Afshan Nawaz Khan, Malini Karani, and Anni Teriani, in a stunning 360-degree display.

Speaking about the event, artist Varsha Surkea said: “It was an incredible chance to connect with imaginative individuals, such as artists and performers. A one-of-a-kind experience displaying my artwork in a fully-immersive setting. It was a dreamlike sensation witnessing my creations on such grand screens! Breathtaking. The organisers and the team were amazing, everything was well organised, and they created a great environment for all the artists and performers to showcase their work.”

The collective display was an unparalleled visual feast, showcasing the artists' unique perspectives and styles in a way that was both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant. The event not only showcased the stunning artwork from some of the most talented artists in the industry, but it also featured a series of spellbinding performances that elevated the experience to new heights. From the grace and poise of the ballerinas from the Melodica Music and Dance Centre to the mesmerising Kathak performances led by the renowned Vaishali Mhaisalkar, to the high-energy and dynamic routines of the Just Dance Studio, every performance was a true masterpiece. To top it off, the event featured an unforgettable violin performance by the virtuosic Kristina Borbova, whose masterful playing left the audience in a state of pure euphoria. These diverse and captivating performances perfectly complemented the amazing artwork on display and truly supported the celebration of unity and diversity that Ekta 2023 aimed to promote, making it an unforgettable experience for all who attended.

“The digital art exhibition was truly impressive. The use of technology to enhance the pieces was well done, and it was great to see the artists' unique visions come to life in a digital format.”, said one of the guests.

Ekta 2023 was a resounding success, drawing in performing and visual art lovers from far and wide, who were captivated by the immersive digital art displays and the mesmerising performances. The attendees were able to fully immerse themselves in the art and performances, experiencing them uniquely and interactively. The artists were on hand to provide an intimate look into their creative processes, answering questions and providing insights that deepened the understanding of their works. “Artoze is ecstatic with the success of Ekta 2023, it exceeded all expectations and we are eternally grateful for the support of our attendees, artists, performers, and sponsors. This event was a triumph and a testament to the power of art to connect and inspire people. Artoze looks forward to continuing to provide its support to the creative economy for years to come and create a memorable experience for all who attend.”, said a spokesperson from the event.

“It was a great opportunity to meet creative minds, including artists and performers. A unique experience to showcase my artwork in an immersive environment. It was a surreal feeling seeing my work on such large screens! Truly breathtaking.” added Malini, a participating artist.

Art and culture have positioned themselves to be an intrinsic and highly influential part of society and the creative economy has got a major role to play in the country’s economy. Events of these type help support and boost artistic and cultural diversity by creating big opportunities, thereby acting as a major boost in supporting the creative economy of the country.