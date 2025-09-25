Eire Gulf Interiors marks 16 years with regional expansion and operational milestones

Eire Gulf Interiors, a regional interior contracting firm based in the UAE, is marking its 16th year of operations with a series of strategic developments aimed at expanding its footprint and reinforcing its integrated delivery model across the GCC.

Founded in 2009, the company has grown from a boutique fit-out firm into a regional operator, with project delivery across the commercial, residential, education and F&B sectors. In 2022, Eire Gulf opened its first office in Riyadh, signalling its entry into the Saudi Arabian market and a broader regional growth strategy.

“Our focus has consistently been on maintaining high standards in both quality and project delivery,” said Douglas Drummond, managing director of Eire Gulf Interiors. “By combining European design precision with regional market understanding, we aim to deliver interiors that are both visually refined and commercially effective.”

The company also expanded its in-house production capabilities with a joinery and MEP facility located in Dubai Industrial City. This move supports the firm's integrated approach to project delivery and aims to reduce dependency on sub-contractors, allowing for tighter quality control and project timelines.

The company's project portfolio reflects a focus on both design quality and commercial outcomes. In commercial office fit-outs, completed projects have contributed to reported rental value increases of up to 70 per cent. In the residential sector, clients have seen property value enhancements of up to 45 per cent. For F&B operators, the company has delivered cost efficiencies reported at up to Dh800,000 alongside reduced handover timelines through optimized sourcing and execution strategies. It has grown to employ over 100 staff across its UAE and Saudi operations. The team includes project managers, designers, engineers, and technical specialists working across all stages of project development and execution.

As part of its business development strategy, the company recently appointed Kevin Barrett as head of business development. Barrett joins with a mandate to expand the company’s presence in the commercial and hospitality sectors and to strengthen client engagement across existing markets.

“Our operational model has evolved significantly over the past five years, particularly in terms of in-house capabilities and regional delivery,” said Jamie Diviney, head of operations. “With continued investment in infrastructure and people, the focus now is on measured growth across the GCC.”

The company states that its strategy includes increased activity in Saudi Arabia, along with deeper sectoral involvement in premium residential and F&B projects, education facilities and high-spec commercial spaces.