Eight finals, eight different winners as IAME Series UAE takes over Dubai Kartdrome

The IAME Series UAE moved to Dubai Kartdrome on October 10 and 11 for Rounds 3 and 4, and the weekend delivered what a young season needs: no category had a repeat winner across the eight finals, and the points were shared across the field in every class.

In Senior, Amani Kinyua controlled Saturday's final, winning by more than seven seconds from Jules Domont, with Conor Clancy (Mumbai Falcons) third. Adam Elbassiony (Xcel Motorsport) took pole on both days but had to recover to fourth on Saturday. He converted on Sunday, beating teammate and Rounds 1 and 2 double winner Mohammed Mneimneh by 1.013 seconds, with Clancy completing a second podium finish of the weekend.

Senior 170 saw Alexandros Annivas (Predator Motorsport) win Round 3 ahead of Joao Vaz (AK Karting) and Casper Haboubi (The Hive). Vaz turned second place into victory on Sunday, leading an AK Karting one-two with Andre Khoury, while Luca Girardelli (CRG ME) took third.

The Junior class produced the comeback drives of the weekend. Mohammed Al Qasimi won Saturday's final, while Henry King (Xcel Motorsport) climbed 20 places to finish second and Benjamin Karajkovic (JNKD Racing) gained 18 places to complete the podium. Karajkovic went two places better on Sunday, holding off polesitter Arhaan Koreishi (Mumbai Falcons) by just 0.335 seconds, with Achilleas Peruzzi (Predator Motorsport) third.

In Mini, Austin Gray (JNKD Racing) won Round 3 from Grayson Wortley and Ivans Voronins (Xcel Motorsport). Teammate Francesco Lisignoli, fastest in qualifying on both days, answered on Sunday with a 3.170-second win over Wortley, who reached the podium in both finals, and Samar Chopra. In the U10 class, Ammar Tabaza (Xcel Motorsport) won on Saturday and Rashid Aljarrah (MN Motorsport) on Sunday.

In Bambino, Faisal Alzaabi (Yas Heat Racing) topped Saturday's time trials and Avish Silva (Ignite) took Sunday's, with Samuel Karajkovic (JNKD Racing) on the podium on both days.

Both race days were streamed live with multi-camera production on the Media Friends YouTube channel. The championship now heads into Rounds 5 and 6 with the title race in every category wide open.