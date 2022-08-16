EFS Group announced life insurance policies for its staff

Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 11:36 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 11:39 AM

Extending the celebrations of 75 years of India's independence, EFS Group announced life insurance for its housekeeping, technical and security staff from all nationalities.

As part of the Group's people-first approach, with more than two-thirds of its employee strength falling under this category, EFS will first begin its UAE operations, further expanding this to its group operations globally.

Furthermore, this life insurance will cover the dependents of the deceased employee back home, paying up to 24 times the sum of the employee's monthly salary. This implementation will benefit close to over 100,000 family members.

Tariq Chauhan, CEO, EFS Group, commented, "The interests and welfare of our frontline workers have always been a top priority for EFS. Through this initiative, we aim to strengthen the sense of security in every employee whilst we shield their loved ones".