EFICYENT surpasses $10 billion in cross-border transaction value, reinforcing its global payments leadership

EFICYENT, a global cross-border payments and financial infrastructure platform, announced that it has surpassed $10 billion in total cross-border transaction value, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses navigating international payments.

Rather than operating as a traditional payment provider, EFICYENT delivers the infrastructure layer that enables banks, fintechs, money transfer operators, enterprises, and financial platforms to move money globally through a single integrated ecosystem. Its platform brings together local payment rails, Smart FX, global payouts, multi-currency infrastructure, compliance technology, APIs, and white-label financial services into a single platform built for scale.

"This milestone is far more than a number—it represents the confidence thousands of businesses have placed in EFICYENT to power one of their most critical operations: moving money across borders," said Bala Subramanya K, chief executive officer of EFICYENT." Cross-border payments are becoming the backbone of global digital commerce, and businesses deserve infrastructure that is intelligent, compliant, and built for scale. Crossing $10 billion validates our long-term vision, but more importantly, it motivates us to continue building the financial infrastructure that will power the next generation of global businesses."

The company's growth has been driven by increasing demand from financial institutions, fintech companies, enterprises, and payment providers looking to simplify complex international payment operations while improving speed, transparency, and operational efficiency. With a regulatory footprint spanning 8 jurisdictions, EFICYENT continues to strengthen its global infrastructure, enabling fintech to expand into new markets with confidence.

"Every transaction processed through our platform represents a business growing internationally, a business receiving funds faster, or a financial institution delivering a better customer experience," added Aravinth Ramesh, CTO and director of EFICYENT. "Our focus has always been on building technology that removes friction from global payments. Surpassing $10 billion demonstrates that modern payment infrastructure can transform how money moves across the world."

As the company enters its next phase of growth, EFICYENT remains committed to redefining how businesses connect with the global economy - making cross-border payments faster, smarter, and more accessible for organisations worldwide.