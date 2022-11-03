Effective SEO services to turn your business profit 10x with ThatWare

By Tuhin Banik Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:47 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:49 PM

An effective SEO strategy is more complex to plan, execute, and refine than ever. The days of intermittent marketing campaigns and blogging placing you on the first page of Google search results are long gone.

SEO has evolved into a complex strategy with many moving parts that must work together to offer a consistent brand experience. Brands must also optimise for new capabilities like voice search and highlighted snippets and ensure that all technical specifications are followed.

Furthermore, qualities like authority and credibility are becoming increasingly crucial in search performance, meaning reputation management should be a component of your SEO strategy.

ThatWare listens to your company's goals, learns about your brand identity, market, and competitive landscape, and then creates a customised strategy to get you there.

Award-winning SEO services

ThatWare is one of the best SEO firms in the US, UK, and India and is headed by seasoned SEO consultant Tuhin Banik, a creative and innovative SEO professional and strategist.

With 70+ talented professionals and over 350 clients like Heavyglare, Incrediwear, and NanaWall, ThatWare is regularly on industry lists. It has appeared in publications such as the New York Times, Forbes, Search Engine Land, Entrepreneur, and Inc.

AI-powered SEO

ThatWare's SEO services holistically improve your website's ranks by optimising on-page performance, correcting back-end issues, and developing SEO-friendly content that appeals to your target audience.

We'll begin by addressing technical faults on your site, ensuring that crawlers can navigate it and find you. Then, using various technologies, we'll dive deeply into your industry to identify the finest keywords and assist you in applying them to generate sales.

Local SEO

Improved search results may significantly increase foot traffic to your physical site for brick-and-mortar companies. Our primary goal for our local business clients is to put them on the map so that they can attract more high-intent customers searching for 'near me' searches.

The company begins by optimising your Google my company page and ensuring that all of your existing business listings are consistent. After everything is in order, we'll concentrate on producing citations and implementing a review development strategy to win consumer trust.

International SEO

As your company expands into new markets worldwide, you'll need to build a strategy for interacting with local audiences in their native language. While the company can translate certain SEO content, establishing the search intent of foreign language searches and the terms people use to get information is exceedingly challenging.

ThatWare specialises in multilingual and multiregional SEO techniques, allowing clients to create engaging experiences regardless of location or language.

Link building and digital PR

Because of Google's desire to battle fake news and its commitment to providing customers with the most appropriate answers to their questions, brand reputation is becoming a more important component of the SEO equation. Because relevance favours huge names, links from high-ranking websites, specialised directories, and authoritative sources are crucial to increasing search rankings.

SEO consultation

ThatWare offers SEO consulting services to help organisations plan, implement, and improve their SEO strategy. The company goes through internal processes, offers recommendations, and provides hands-on help and documentation covering everything from workflows to analytics to channel-specific approaches.

SEO for e-Commerce

The company's e-commerce SEO services are intended to assist businesses in acquiring qualified consumers and increasing conversions. It can fix technical issues, improve descriptions, and reinforce your internal linking structure to encourage browsing. The company can also employ structured markup to help search engines better understand your site, focus on developing a memorable brand, and develop a review-generating strategy to help people trust you.

Content marketing

Content marketing services make content marketing simple. The award-winning staff generates, writes, edits, and promotes unique (and search engine-friendly) content for your business through our content marketing service packages. ThatWare allows you to create everything from blog entries to online tutorials to movies.

UI/UX development

Explore creative digital experiences through UI and UX development services that combine technology, creativity, and customisation. The company creates enthralling user experiences that significantly influence customer happiness, brand value, and conversions. Its expertise and experience in UX research and design with the best-fit tools, technologies, and services have paved its success graphs in various ways. The talented creative designers comprehend design concepts and provide eye-catching UI.

Tuhin Banik is the founder of Thatware LLP.