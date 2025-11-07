Eduscan Institute hosts ‘Inner Peace, Outer Health’ — A celebration of healing and empowerment

The Eduscan Institute, a leading organisation dedicated to holistic education and the empowerment of children of determination, will present “Inner Peace, Outer Health: The Path to Healing” on November 8, 2025, at the Iranian Club, Dubai and on November 9, 2025 at the Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi.

The event will feature a Walk of Confidence, where students from the Eduscan Institute for Children of Determination will walk alongside college students from Amity University, Symbiosis University, and other participating institutions. This symbolic walk embodies inclusion, courage, and collaboration, reflecting the shared spirit of empowerment that unites communities.

Joining the event will be 12 Cancer Victors — remarkable women who have bravely battled cancer and now inspire others with their resilience and grace. Their Walk of Confidence represents triumph over adversity and the power of inner healing. The programme will also feature a soulful dance performance titled "Healing Through Movement" by Vishaka Verma and her troupe, blending art, emotion, and rhythm to highlight the restorative power of music and movement.

A highlight of the evening will be a keynote address by Ruby Ahluwalia, senior bureaucrat from the Indian Civil Services (1987 batch) and founder of Sanjeevani… Life Beyond Cancer — a nationally recognised not-for-profit organisation operating across 15 Indian states and 32 hospitals. Having overcome Stage 3 metastatic breast cancer herself, Ahluwalia’s journey from despair to transformation has touched millions. Through her organisation, more than 1.3 million underprivileged cancer patients have received holistic, compassionate care — completely free of cost.

Her inspiring books, Fragrance of a Wild Soul and Mann Bawra, chronicle her spiritual and emotional awakening, bridging the connection between mind, body, and soul in the healing process.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alka Kalra, founder and director of Eduscan Institute, said: "This event is not just about healing from illness; it is about rediscovering the strength that lies within every individual." Our students, cancer victors, and the community together embody resilience, compassion, and unity — the true spirit of the UAE Year of Community."

Dr Kalra, a CDA-licensed Psychometrician and award-winning psychologist, established Eduscan Institute in 1994. Over the past three decades, Eduscan has transformed the lives of more than 30,000 children, empowering them through education, emotional development, and leadership training. Her guiding philosophy, "Leaders are not born, but made," continues to inspire numerous initiatives for children of determination, parents, and educators across the UAE.