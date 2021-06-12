Education guidance event at Middlesex University

Middlesex University Dubai has announced the launch of Transform 2021, a new on-campus event designed to provide educational guidance to prospective students and help them secure their university place for the September 2021 academic year. Recognising that students’ plans have been disrupted by Covid-19, the KHDA-rated British university wishes to assist those unsure of their next steps and guide as many students as possible towards degree-level study.

Held on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12, from 10 am to 5 pm, Transform 2021 targets students whose exams have been cancelled or postponed and also those who originally planned to study abroad but are now looking to stay in the UAE. The two-day event will provide students a space to meet with the university’s admissions team, and the opportunity to receive personalised advice on how they can enrol into the university’s 70-plus foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for September 2021.

In a further effort to reassure and welcome prospective students, all those who confirm their place at Middlesex University Dubai during the event are eligible to redeem a special Transform 2021 Grant of Dh4,500 toward their total tuition fees. The first 25 students to secure their places will also receive a premium giveaway prize. A range of fun activities including the Middlesex Touchpoint Tour and the MDX TikTok Transform Challenge will also be conducted to help students know the university better.