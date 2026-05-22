EDS launches ‘Green Advertising’ initiative in Dubai and UAE

The initiative introduces sustainable outdoor advertising solutions that combine brand visibility with recycling, environmental awareness, and smart city innovation

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 22 May 2026, 10:58 AM
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OutdoorAdvertisingUAE.com, operated by EDS FZCO, one of the UAE’s leading outdoor and out-of-home (OOH) advertising companies, has officially launched its new ‘Green Advertising’ initiative in Dubai and across the UAE.

The initiative introduces a new generation of sustainable outdoor advertising solutions that combine brand visibility, recycling engagement, environmental awareness, and smart city innovation, allowing brands to connect with audiences while supporting sustainability goals.

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As sustainability and ESG initiatives continue to shape the future of marketing, EDS’s green advertising platform enables businesses and government entities to participate in environmentally responsible campaigns through innovative media solutions.

The concept integrates:

  • Smart recycling engagement systems

  • Eco-conscious outdoor advertising

  • Interactive digital media

  • Consumer reward-based participation

  • Sustainable branding experiences

The UAE continues to lead regional sustainability initiatives through smart city development, circular economy strategies, and environmental innovation. EDS’s green advertising solutions align with these national goals by encouraging responsible recycling behaviour while offering advertisers a highly engaging media platform.

Manish Gupta, CEO at EDS stated: “Green Advertising represents the future of outdoor media. Today’s audiences expect brands to contribute positively to society and the environment. Through this initi-ative, we are helping businesses create impactful campaigns that not only increase visibility but also support sustainability and public engagement.”


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