Edmissions assists 100,000+ students in their college and programme search every month

Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 5:17 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 5:20 PM

Headquartered in the UAE, Edmissions is setting new standards in the student recruitment industry with its tech-powered student admissions platform and state-of-the-art student experience centre located on Sheikh Zayed Road. Edmissions has quickly gained the trust of leading universities and colleges worldwide by establishing direct partnerships with them early on. Thus, providing students with access to thousands of world class industry leading academic programs and post secondary education opportunities globally.

Mehrab Grewal, co-founder at Edmissions, said: "We are building an unparalleled student-first omni-channel hybrid experience that allows prospective students to search, shortlist and apply to programmes of their choice from the comfort of their home or our experience centre in Dubai. Both these journeys are fully supported by our expert admissions teams with years of experience helping students through the complex college and visa application journey." This approach is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to combining online and offline experiences to create a seamless, comprehensive support system for prospective students seeking quality education.

One of the key features of the Edmissions' platform is the ability for prospective students to connect with admissions experts either in person or online through chat or video tools. This comprehensive communication system ensures that students receive personalised guidance and support throughout their application journey.

University of Waterloo at the Edmissions Office

Ravin Sandhu, co-founder at Edmissions, claims that "course completion and programme progression are key stats that we focus on to ensure that students choose the right programme and institute, leading to the best career outcomes for all students who choose Edmissions. We work very closely with leading schools and equip students in these schools with advanced tech powered assessment solutions to map and identify crucial data points to ensure the perfect programme and institute fit every time” By prioritising these crucial metrics, Edmissions can effectively guide students towards academic programmes that align with their goals and aspirations, ultimately leading to greater success in their chosen fields.

Edmissions is well known to host industry-leading education fairs and admissions workshops. Institutions, education experts, admissions teams and leading academia from around the world participate in these events, giving students the unique opportunity to meet and interact with prospective institutes face-to-face before embarking on their application journey. This personalised approach empowers students to make well-informed decisions, ultimately leading to more successful outcomes.

Every month, Edmissions helps over 100,000 students from across the globe discover and apply to academic programmes offered by multiple leading international institutions. The platform's intuitive interface and powerful search algorithms enable students to easily navigate through a myriad of options, enabling them to find the perfect fit for their academic and personal aspirations.

Having been international students themselves, the founders of Edmissions have firsthand experienced the challenges that come with pursuing an education abroad. From discovering programmes and selecting the right institution, to navigating the visa application process and adapting to a new life in a foreign country, the team at Edmissions understands the hurdles that students face. Both founders, Mehrab and Ravin claim “We founded Edmissions to truly democratise access to quality education for students globally, and to ensure other prospective students don’t have to face the same hurdles and obstacles that we did”. Furthermore, with over a decade of industry experience, they are now leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to further streamline the entire application journey for prospective students.

The industry leading student experience centre located on Sheikh Zayed Road serves as an interactive space where students can explore various academic programmes and institutions with the help of expert counsellors. Equipped with the latest interactive tools and technologies, the experience centre enables students to even connect with institute officials digitally and make one click applications on spot to their desired programs.

Moreover, the company's extensive network of partner institutions means that students have a diverse and wide range of institute and programme options to choose from, which allows students to pursue their dreams and build a future they truly deserve.