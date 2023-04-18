Edison Aerospace goes global under the leadership of Victoria Unikel and Gene Avakyan

Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 10:23 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 10:25 AM

Under the leadership of successful entrepreneurs Victoria Unikel and Gene Avakyan, American company Edison Aerospace goes global to revolutionize agricultural aviation with innovative technology to advance global agriculture into the 21st Century.

Edison Aerospace, founded by Gene Avakyan and Victoria Unikel, is taking the agricultural aviation industry by storm with its cutting-edge technology. Avakyan, the chief engineer with aerospace engineering and MBA degrees, and Unikel, a well-known celebrity entrepreneur running multiple successful entertainment companies, have teamed up to create a game-changing solution for the agriculture industry.

Unikel, the media mogul who’s also behind VUGA Media Group with over 70 newspapers and television channels, has brought her lifetime of experience to her role as strategy and marketing lead for Edison Aerospace. With her expertise and industry knowledge, Unikel has been instrumental in helping Edison Aerospace expand its reach to a global level, targeting spray operators around the world to implement their innovative technology. Unikel's contributions to the company have helped to position Edison Aerospace as a leader in the agricultural aeroplane industry, paving the way for a brighter future for farmers and the planet.

Edison Aerospace is the first company in the world to replace the airplanes used by spray operators with electric aircraft that bring with them sustainable energy use to the agriculture industry and provide a complete package that includes an amobileGround Control Station that allows operators to work all day while using the latest technology to stay safe from daily dangers of the job. The result is a better job done at a lower cost for farmers everywhere.

The innovative technology used by Edison Aerospace is making waves in the agro-aviation industry. The company is committed to moving agriculture into the 21st century by providing spray operators with cutting-edge technology that is safe, profitable, and effective. The company's hands-on approach to designing and building the Edison product line has allowed it to create a unique solution that is revolutionizing the industry.

"We are thrilled to introduce our innovative technology to the Aviation industry," said Avakyan, CEO of Edison Aerospace. "Our goal is to move agriculture into the 21st century by creating sustainable energy alternatives to traditional internal-combustion platforms, starting with providing spray operators with electric aircraft that are safer and more profitable for them. With our unique solution, spray operators can get more done in less time, and they can do it all while staying safe from the dangers they normally face. This is a win-win-win solution for the spray operator, the farmer, and the consumer."

Gene Avakyan brings over 26 years of award-winning technical leadership and innovation experience to the company. With a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from UCLA and an MBA from Pepperdine University, Avakyan has led teams and projects across various industries, including Government, Entertainment, Medical, and Cybersecurity. His expertise in procurement and contract management systems has led to the successful management of over $9 billion in combined contracts for the City of Los Angeles and the US Federal Aviation Administration. With Avakyan at the helm, Edison Aerospace is set to drive innovation and revolutionize the agro-airplane industry.

"I am immensely proud that our company is not only revolutionizing the agricultural aviation industry but also making a positive impact on our planet and the lives of people around the world." - Victoria Unikel, Co-Founder of Edison Aerospace.

The agriculturalaviation industry has needed modernisation for some time. With their innovative technology and commitment to moving agriculture into the 21st century, the company is making a significant impact on the industry. Farmers around the world will soon be able to benefit from the reduced cost of aerial application of crop protection products and cover crop seeding. By entering this market, Edison has set a sunset date for piston and turbine agricultural aircraft. With electric and autonomous ground tractors now entering the commercial space, the aviation sector could not be far behind. Edison Aerospace intends to lead this revolution for Ag aviation.

Stay tuned for more updates on how Edison Aerospace is changing the game for the agricultural aircraft industry.