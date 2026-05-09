Edelman Smithfield strengthens Middle East leadership team with senior promotions and appointments

Edelman Smithfield has announced a series of senior promotions and appointments across its Middle East business, reflecting its focus on building talent and leadership in the region. These moves underscore the firm’s commitment to developing senior expertise and strengthening its capabilities across key client accounts.

Dhanya Issac has been promoted to managing director, Edelman Smithfield Middle East. In this expanded regional role, she will continue to lead the firm’s capital markets advisory offering, while playing a broader role in strengthening Edelman Smithfield’s financial communications and strategic advisory platform across the Middle East. Dhanya provides senior counsel to sovereign entities, financial institutions, listed companies and global investors on reputation, stakeholder engagement and strategic communications across public and private markets. Her work spans IPOs, M&As, capital raising, investor relations, transaction communications and special situations. She also leads Edelman Smithfield’s Dubai office and will continue to support the development of regional talent and integrated client advisory across the business.

Tarek Zahnan has been promoted to senior director, reflecting his expanded leadership remit across Edelman Smithfield’s Middle East business. Since joining Edelman in 2022, he has led strategic advisory for ADGM, overseeing communications support for Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre and playing a central role in strengthening ADGM’s global profile. With more than two decades of experience spanning financial communications, media and journalism, Tarek will continue to drive high-impact client counsel and deliver integrated support across priority mandates.

Alongside internal promotions, Edelman Smithfield has appointed Pia Pennyfather as director within its Middle East practice, joining from Barclays in London. With specialist expertise in investment banking, investor relations, fintech, and central banks having previously served at the Bank of England, Pia brings world-class experience and will lead key client mandates while providing senior counsel across the Middle East.

The business has also promoted a number of colleagues across its Edelman and Smithfield teams, recognising their contribution to client growth and the continued development of its capabilities in the region.

Alex Simmons, head of EMEA, Edelman Smithfield, said: "Over the past five years, we’ve made a sustained investment in our people and in the clients we serve across the Middle East, building a platform with deep sector expertise and the senior counsel the market increasingly demands. Dhanya’s promotion to Managing Director is a natural next step as we continue to strengthen regional leadership. Together with Tarek’s promotion and Pia’s appointment, these moves reinforce our long-term commitment to the region and ensure we keep investing in the capabilities our clients need."

Simon Hailes, head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East, said:

"With expert talent of the highest calibre, Edelman Smithfield has achieved record growth in the Middle East—becoming a trusted financial communications advisor to clients and building momentum through a strong team culture. These promotions and appointments reflect the depth of our bench and our focus on the region: developing talent from within, bringing in international expertise, and supporting the next generation of communications professionals as we expand our presence."

Edelman is investing in the development of local talent, including the addition of emerging Emirati and Saudi professionals to the team. As a signatory to the UAE’s Emirati Media Talent Pledge, the firm is supporting the next generation of communications professionals through mentoring and structured development—contributing to the long-term growth of the regional media ecosystem.

The 40 strong Edelman Smithfield team provides financial communications expertise across key markets in the Middle East as part of Edelman’s broader regional network of over 200 communications professionals and works for key sovereign and financial entities in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Riyadh, whilst also supporting global financial institutions in the region.

To learn more, visit www.EdelmanSmithfield.com