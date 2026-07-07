EDB forum in Almaty draws 700 delegates as bank unveils new growth strategy

On June 25–26, Almaty hosted the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), "Eurasia 2030+: Investments, Growth, and New Opportunities". The event, marking the Bank's 20th anniversary, brought together over 700 delegates from 44 countries, including China, UAE – representatives of governments, international financial institutions, business, and the expert community. The forum drew coverage from 90 journalists representing media from 10 countries, with 23 media outlets serving as information partners.

Particular interest was shown by representatives from the Middle East, including a delegation from the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, as well as numerous guests from China representing business and financial circles. In total, the forum featured more than 16 thematic sessions covering key regional development issues: from logistics and green energy to Islamic finance and artificial intelligence.

The key event of the first day was the meeting of the EDB Council, chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov. During the meeting, the council noted the early fulfillment of the Bank's current strategy and approved a new Development Strategy for 2027–2031. Its priorities include the development of the transport and logistics complex, financing high-value-added industries, and attracting international capital for large-scale investment projects.

It was noted that the EDB had already exceeded its current strategy targets: accumulated investments for 2022–2026 are projected at $12.2 billion, against a planned $10.9 billion. In 2025, the Bank's annual investment volume reached a record $2.6 billion, while its current portfolio of green projects grew by 17 per cent to $1 billion.

The forum's business programme featured dozens of high-level meetings and 16 signings. Key agreements included:

Islamic Finance: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) to develop Islamic finance in Central Asia, with the EDB confirmed as AAOIFI's regional partner.

Infrastructure Development: Several memoranda were signed with the Akimat of Almaty and VASTA Group for tourism infrastructure projects, as well as with Kazakhstan's Food Contract Corporation to open a $100 million credit line to support the agricultural sector.

Industry: The EDB will provide $120 million to expand the production capacity of the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine in Armenia and will finance the investment programme of one of Kazakhstan's largest copper producers, KAZ Minerals.

New Projects: Agreements were signed for the construction of a Class A+ warehouse in Almaty worth $125 million, the financing of a data center in Kazakhstan for $90 million, and support for manufacturers in Uzbekistan for $50 million.

International Cooperation: Agreements were signed with UNIDO, UNFPA, and other partners on projects in agro-industry, demography, and sustainable development.

Concluding the forum, participants noted that the EDB is strengthening its status as a key development institution in Eurasia, expanding its geographic reach and increasing investment to support the region's sustainable growth. The anniversary forum in Almaty clearly demonstrated that the bank has reached a new level, becoming a hub for representatives of business and political circles from around the world.

"We see that the region is developing fast, and we intend to accelerate this process. Our focus is not just on numbers, but on real economic connectivity and improving people's quality of life. The forum has shown that Eurasia is ready for a major leap forward, and the EDB will be one of the key instruments of that leap," said Nikolay Podguzov, chairman of the management board of the Eurasian Development Bank.