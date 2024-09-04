Ecosine Transports LLC partners with Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre to launch eco-conscious limousine service

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM

Ecosine Transports LLC, a pioneer in sustainable transportation solutions, has officially partnered with Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre to provide eco-conscious limousine services to the hotel’s esteemed guests. The signing ceremony, held at the prestigious hotel, was graced by the presence of Salman Omar, managing director of Ecosine Transports LLC, and Fadeel Wehbe, general manager of Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in both companies' commitment to environmental sustainability. With Ecosine Transports’ fleet comprising over 150 electric vehicles, including cutting-edge models from Tesla and BYD, the partnership aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the hotel’s transportation services. The inclusion of electric vehicles will not only offer luxurious and quiet rides but also contribute to a cleaner environment by drastically cutting down on carbon emissions.

"Our partnership with Le Meridien Dubai is a testament to our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future,” said Omar. "By integrating our eco-friendly limousine services, we are providing guests with a premium transportation experience that aligns with the global shift towards greener practices. This partnership is just one of many steps we are taking as part of our broader strategy to promote sustainability in the travel and tourism industry."

Ecosine Transports LLC is already responsible for the transportation needs of seven other luxury hotels across Dubai. The company’s growing reputation in the travel and tourism sector has been bolstered by its unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. With a rapidly expanding network of charging stations across the UAE, Ecosine ensures that its drivers have access to reliable and convenient charging options, thus supporting the seamless operation of their all-electric fleet. "Le Meridien Dubai has always been at the forefront of offering our guests the finest experiences, and this partnership with Ecosine Transports LLC is another milestone in that journey,” said Wehbe. "Our guests will now enjoy not just the comfort and luxury they expect, but also the satisfaction of knowing their transportation choices are contributing to a healthier planet." Ecosine’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond its fleet. The company is actively involved in expanding its charging infrastructure, making it easier for drivers to access power when needed, thereby ensuring that their operations remain efficient and environmentally friendly. This focus on infrastructure is crucial as Ecosine continues to scale its operations and meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions.

The partnership with Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is expected to serve as a model for other hotels and businesses looking to make more eco-conscious choices. As Ecosine Transports LLC continues to expand its footprint in the UAE and beyond, the company remains committed to its mission of driving positive environmental change through innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.