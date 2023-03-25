ECAG announces rebranding of company incorporation division with ‘INCORP’

Ajith Kumar, Manu Palerichal, Ragesh Mattummal and Pradeep Sai(ECAG partners)

Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 2:49 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 3:16 PM

Emirates Chartered Accountants Group (ECAG) has rebranded its company incorporation division as INCORP to align with its core values and business practices. Moving forward, they will be known as INCORP in the UAE and global market.

INCORP is now substantially looking beyond its horizon to mount higher and wider through its networks. The company wants to realign its identity, values and objectives with the evolving needs of its organisation as well as its stakeholders.

Since 2005, ECAG has been delivering premium business setup consultation and solutions in the UAE, Bahrain, India, and the UK. INCORP’s core purpose remains the same, which is to help burgeoning entrepreneurs, investors and businessmen build or expand their businesses in their choice of jurisdictions in the mainland, free zones and offshore. As the UAE prepares to implement corporate tax, appropriate company restructuring and planning will become imperative for every business operating in the country. Companies should conduct a comprehensive analysis of their current structure and assess how the corporate tax will affect them.

INCORP will provide unwavering support to their clients to seamlessly and efficiently integrate corporate tax into their operations. The company’s comprehensive approach involves a meticulous assessment of the impact and other consequential changes, ensuring that clients are well-equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities of this transition with ease.