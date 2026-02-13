EC-Council launches Enterprise AI Credential Suite in Dubai to strengthen UAE’s AI workforce

EC-Council, marked a major milestone in its 25-year history with the launch of its Enterprise AI Credential Suite at a high-profile event in Dubai, introducing four new role-based AI certifications alongside an upgraded Certified CISO v4 programme to strengthen AI workforce readiness in the United Arab Emirates.

The launch aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and Dubai’s broader AI agenda, as the country accelerates efforts to embed trusted AI across industries. With national projections estimating AI could contribute Dh 335 billion to economic growth, the event highlighted the urgent need for professionals who can adopt, secure, and govern AI systems at scale.

The new certifications include Artificial Intelligence Essentials (AIE), Certified AI Program Manager (CAIPM), Certified Offensive AI Security Professional (COASP), and Certified Responsible AI Governance and Ethics Professional (CRAGE). Built around EC-Council’s Adopt. Defend. Govern. framework, the programmes are designed to prepare teams to deploy AI responsibly, defend systems from emerging threats, and embed governance from the outset.

“Across the UAE, AI is becoming central to how services operate,” said Jay Bavisi, group president of EC-Council. “Success depends on whether organizations have skilled teams that can run and protect these systems with accountability.”

The expanded portfolio builds on EC-Council’s long-standing partnerships with government and defense institutions, reinforcing its role in shaping secure AI adoption worldwide.