Ebarza opens new flagship showroom in Yas Mall

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 1:08 PM

Ebarza, the leading brand of luxury furnishings and home décor, recently announced the opening of its new 30,000 sq ft showroom in Yas Mall. The brand-new showroom includes a wide range of luxurious contemporary furnishings and furniture. In addition to everything the home needs, the store houses a wide variety of carpets, lighting, art pieces, garden furniture, household supplies, home decor pieces, curtains and many more.

With the opening of this new branch in Yas Mall, Ebarza continues its commitment to be a unique destination that provides a personalised and unique experience for all, providing interior design services under the supervision of a professional team of interior design experts. The brand offers customers the opportunity to schedule a private consultation, to help customers design the perfect interiors for their homes using modern design standards. From the initial discussions to the last step of the execution, Ebarza’s team of specialists oversee and deliver every step of the way

Speaking about the new launch, Maana Abu Daqqa, founder and CEO, Ebarza, said: “The opening of the new showroom is part of our strategy to enhance our presence and spread in the local market, and our commitment to keep pace with the wise directions of the UAE government, which aims to establish the region as a unique destination."

Daqqa pointed to the correlation between the growing size of the market and the construction boom that the country is witnessing. He envisioned the next few years of development in the capital to welcome world-class infrastructure, including train stations, ports and logistic capabilities capable of attracting more investments. He also foresees major international companies setting up headquarters in the capital owing to the ease of business in the country. He added: "Ebarza has been the first to enter the world of e-commerce since 2014, where we have developed a comprehensive online store that makes shopping easier and more enjoyable. We also launched our app, to make the shopping experience easier and more enjoyable. Shopping is more flexible, easier and faster than ever before.”

The new showroom in Yas Mall will allow for easier, more innovation led shopping. Visitors can make use of a smart application with a barcode reader on the product and each visitor to the showroom can use their smartphone to scan it to obtain all the information about the product. Information includes product dimensions, to the type of material used, and the available colour options. The company has also distributed a set of smart screens in the hall sections, to make it easier for all users to obtain the necessary information about their products.

As for future prospects, Daqqa added that the Ebarza Group is preparing to open their largest showroom in Khalifa Industrial City (KIZAD) by the end of this year. It would be the first consumer-led initiative in the area, that currently hosts industrial buildings, transport and logistics providers.

Customers can visit the new showroom at Yas Mall or shop Ebarza’s catalog online at www.ebarza.com