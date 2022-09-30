Ebarza launches new collection of outdoor furniture

The new range features beautiful pieces to add to the outdoor setting this winter season

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 5:43 PM

Ebarza, the region’s leading brand of luxury furniture, furnishings and home décor, announced the launch of its new collection of outdoor furniture. The new range from the brand confirms its pioneering philosophy which combines the feeling of comfort and luxury, distinctive designs, high-quality materials and affordable prices.

Ebarza has more than 15 years of experience in the furniture world, during which it has dedicated special concepts that it adheres to in everything it does. With the advent of winter, bringing with it the pleasant weather that the country looks forward to, outdoor activities and gatherings become more frequent. The new collection of outdoor furniture and furnishings seeks to add more beauty and warmth to outdoor spaces at home.

Speaking about the new launch, Maana Abu Daqqa, founder and CEO of Ebarza, said: “The decor of home gardens and outdoor seating is no less important than the interior decoration of the house, as it constitutes an extension of its aesthetics, and reflects the style of the owners of the house in welcoming their guests and enjoying their company during outdoor seating and tea in the garden. From this standpoint, Ebarza has launched its new collection of outdoor furniture, which is distinguished by its diverse designs and rich colours that give a modern character and a sense of comfort and relaxation.”

The new range of outdoor furniture includes a wide range of chairs, dining tables, coffee tables, multi-size rugs, umbrellas, lounge chairs, and other decorative pieces. The outdoor seating is made even more stylish with the complementary pergolas which add a layer of intimacy, and additional allure. These pieces can be used year round and are suitable for different climatic conditions, and they can be closed and opened with ease. The side curtains can also be used for privacy. The pergolas are made of solid metal to last for years, and is characterised by its extreme ability to withstand and resistance to various weather factors.

In addition to innovative modern designs, with practical and comfortable shapes, the furniture can withstand cold and wet weather and are created with premium manufacturing materials. The materials are selected to suit the climate of the region, because it absorbs heat, protects colours and extends life seats. The cotton fabric for the removable and washable covers are treated to be UV-resistant, quick-drying, stain and mildew-resistant. The glass elements are also tough and heavy load bearing, and the tables that carry it are made of teak wood.

Ebarza’s new winter range also offers more products to give the home garden modern character, such as carpets made of polyester fabric that is soft to the touch, anti-allergic and easy to clean. The concept of outdoor carpets is currently trending, as it gives a feeling of luxury, warmth and comfort. The brand also offers artificial flowers and trees in its new collection, such as olive trees, lemon, bamboo and cactus, and many types of flowers of various colours and shapes.

Ebarza also provides a free design service, to advise clients. These services are carried out by experts and professional designers, including the best tips and practical solutions on how to make the most of outdoor and indoor spaces. Visit the Ebarza store in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, to view the new collection and all collections of furniture and accessories.