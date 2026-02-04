EB-5 investment pathway tightens as key U.S. immigration deadlines approach

As global interest in U.S. residency through investment continues to grow, the UAE has emerged as a key centre for EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program activity. A rising number of applicants are originating from the region, driven largely by long-term planning priorities among GCC expatriates, particularly those seeking retirement security, access to U.S. education and employment opportunities, and a clear pathway to eventual citizenship for their children.

In response to sustained demand and increasing regulatory complexity, The American Legal Center is expanding access to practitioner-led education on the EB-5 program. U.S.-licensed attorneys from the firm are conducting a series of ongoing educational seminars across the UAE, continuing through to the September filing deadline, providing residents with multiple opportunities to engage directly with experienced legal professionals and stay informed as program requirements evolve.

The current seminar series continues with an in-person session in Dubai on Sunday, February 8, 2026, to be held at the Conference Hall of The Westin Hotel Mina Seyahi. The event forms part of a broader schedule of regular briefings designed to address recent developments in U.S. immigration policy, filing strategies, and investor timing considerations.

This session will focus on tightening U.S. immigration timelines and the practical implications of approaching statutory deadlines under the EB-5 framework, which directly impact filing strategy and long-term legal certainty. Particular emphasis will be placed on September 30, 2026, a critical date established under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. Applications filed on or before this deadline benefit from statutory protections that allow continued processing even in the event of future legislative changes.

Participants will also receive updates on the scheduled adjustment of EB-5 investment thresholds. The current minimum investment of $800,000 is expected to increase from January 1, 2027. While the exact revised amount has not yet been published, the anticipated increase highlights the financial and strategic implications of delayed decision-making for prospective investors.

"There remains an opportunity for well-prepared applicants to proceed under the current framework, but careful planning is increasingly important as timelines compress," said Shai Zamanian, underscoring the importance of early legal assessment when navigating filing deadlines and evolving processing conditions.

Attendance at the seminar is complimentary, with limited seating available. UAE residents interested in attending this or future EB-5 educational events may register by contacting +971 52 446 6095 or by reaching out directly to The American Legal Center.