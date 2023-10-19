EatEasy collaborates with Oracle to elevate user experience through advanced AI

Collaboration was announced at Gitex Global 2023 in Dubai

Safarath Shafi, founder and CEO of EatEasy with Przemek Dominiak, senior-director, MySQL Heatwave

Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM

EatEasy, a leading food delivery app in UAE, proudly announces the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global technology giant, Oracle. This strategic collaboration was flagged off by Safarath Shafi, founder and CEO of EatEasy and Przemek Dominiak, senior director, MySQL Heatwave. It aims to streamline operational flows by integrating cutting-edge machine learning and AI technologies and significantly enhance the user experience.

EatEasy mobile app offers real-time tracking, contactless delivery, and the ability to schedule orders in advance while browsing and ordering food from over 10,000 restaurants across the UAE. Collaboration with Oracle promises to leverage the groundbreaking capabilities of Oracle's MySQL HeatWave, a transformative development for database systems. With HeatWave, EatEasy expects to achieve higher efficiency, scalability, and improved response times, delivering unparalleled service to its users. It can systematically monitor customer experience and can take important steps to improve it.

Safarath Shafi, founder and CEO of EatEasy, expressed his enthusiasm about the alliance, stating: "This collaboration with Oracle is a monumental stride forward. By tapping into the novel features of MySQL HeatWave, our roadmap for AI implementation across the platform will be condensed to just a quarter of its original duration. Our market efficiencies will increase dramatically benefitting both restaurants and customers. AI algorithms are great at analysing customer preferences and displaying customised suggestions accordingly. These personalised suggestions can result in better, sales and increase the customer repetition rate.’’

Both EatEasy and Oracle are excited to embark on this journey together, reaffirming their commitment to provide the flexibility and agility required in adapting to changing business needs and new customer trends. Customers of EatEasy will be able to enjoy a personalised experience that could be streamlined for a simpler, more intuitive journey.