EaseMyTrip launches summer specials: Save up to Dh500 on flights and more

Tap1ce debuts in Dubai: Leading the charge towards a greener future with NFC Business Cards
Tap1ce’s NFC business cards eliminate the need for paper, thereby reducing waste and conserving valuable resources
EaseMyTrip.ae, a leading online travel tech platform, has rolled out special summer holiday offers, providing travellers with substantial discounts on flights, hotels, and holiday packages. With the summer season approaching, EaseMyTrip aims to make travel more affordable and enjoyable for everyone.
For the summer season, EaseMyTrip.ae is offering:
Elaborating on the summer holiday travels, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the launch of the summer offers, stating, "Summer holidays are the peak season for travel planning in the UAE, leading to a tremendous increase in flight and hotel bookings. This is the time travellers are busy exploring the best offers to experience travel at its best. We have rolled out these special summer holiday offers on flights, hotels, and holiday packages to ensure travellers can enjoy memorable moments. We have already started observing significant searches for affordable luxury experiences, family vacations, and hotel apartments on our platform, with a 45% surge in advance bookings compared to the previous summer. A majority of people are looking for staycations within the UAE and short getaways across the country as they gain popularity."
EaseMyTrip has grown into a trusted travel partner for global travellers, offering comprehensive services such as flight bookings, hotel reservations, and customised holiday packages tailored to diverse travel needs. EaseMyTrip aims to make travel both affordable and enjoyable, helping travellers create cherished memories while discovering new places and reconnecting with loved ones.
For more details on these exclusive summer packages, please visit EaseMyTrip.ae or click here.
Don't miss out on these fantastic offers and start planning your perfect summer getaway today!
