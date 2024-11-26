EaseMyTrip and BNZ Green collaborate to promote eco-friendly travel

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip.ae, a leading online travel tech platform has announced a strategic partnership with BNZ Green, a leader in sustainable technology solutions, to foster eco-friendly travel choices for the UAE travellers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in EaseMyTrip's commitment to promoting eco-friendly green travel and reducing the environmental impact of the tourism industry.

Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will integrate BNZ Green's cutting-edge APIs into its booking platform. All of this will be provided through a seamless sync of a blockchain-based carbon offset programme, enabling travellers to purchase carbon credits directly through the platform and receive verifiable certificates stored on a secure blockchain. The users will also have real-time access to carbon emission calculations which will make them aware of their flight’s carbon footprint. In the broader sense, this initiative would create responsible travellers that are committed to doing their bit for the environment.

Commenting on this initiative, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, stated, "At EaseMyTrip, we recognise our responsibility to promote sustainable travel options. Our partnership with BNZ Green aligns perfectly with our vision to offer innovative solutions that benefit both our customers and the environment. By providing transparent carbon footprint data and easy offset options, we're empowering our users to make eco-conscious decisions without compromising on their travel experiences."

Dr Neha Jain, co-founder of BNZ Green, added: "We're excited to collaborate with EaseMyTrip on this forward-thinking project. By integrating our APIs into their popular platform, we're bringing sustainable travel options to millions of users. This partnership demonstrates how technology can be leveraged to create meaningful change in the fight against climate change." The integration of BNZ Green's technology into the EaseMyTrip platform is expected to significantly enhance EaseMyTrip's position as a leader in sustainable travel solutions and cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly travel options among environmentally conscious consumers. As the travel industry continues to evolve, EaseMyTrip remains committed to innovating and providing solutions that not only meet the needs of modern travellers but also contribute to a more sustainable future for global tourism.

For more information, visit www.easemytrip.ae/