Early detection saves lives

By Kushmita Bose Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 10:43 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 12:58 PM

Each year the month of October holds a special place in the hearts of many, especially those who have been affected by breast cancer. The month of October became nationally recognised with the aim to increase the early detection of the disease by encouraging women to have mammograms. Many experts agree that regular breast screening helps in early identification of breast cancer – and the earlier it’s discovered, the higher the chances of successful treatment and survival. Early detection also reduces the need for mastectomy (breast removal) or chemotherapy treatment.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the UAE. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), breast cancer accounted for 21.4 per cent of all cancer cases recorded in the UAE last year, totaling 1,030 new diagnoses. Risk factors for the disease include age, genetic mutations, personal and family history of breast and ovarian cancer, having dense breasts, being overweight or obese, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

As with many other diseases, the risk of breast cancer goes up as the person gets older. In fact, aging process is the biggest risk factor for breast cancer. A combination of breast size, personal medical history and family medical history can put an individual at risk of developing breast cancer. Doctors advise at-home breast checking as part of a woman’s personal-care routine. While breast pain is not necessarily a sign of breast cancer, any sign of a lump or swelling, or noticeable change in breast shape or size, is worth a visit to your local hospital or medical centre for a check-up.

All women are generally encouraged to participate in screening, but it is imperative for those who are at high risk, such as those who have a family history of breast cancer. Screening can be done in a variety of ways from mammography, to a clinical breast examination and self-breast examination.

Feeling concerned? The multifaceted team of specialised doctors and surgeons at Zahra Hospital Dubai are equipped with the latest advances, providing comprehensive care, offering personalised approaches that guarantee patients will undergo the best care and achieve effective results. The leading hospital offers a broad range of services that fully aid with breast-related concerns, from initial screenings and diagnosis to imaging and pathology. All the cases treated at the breast centre are applied through a multi-disciplinary approach that places the patient at the centre of the treatment. The highly dedicated team designs personalised treatment plans to suit the specific needs of each patient after consulting each other’s expertise. Al Zahra Hospital is also the only private hospital in the UAE with a JCI accredited Breast Cancer Centre. The hospital has treated hundreds of breasts related medical cases whether cancerous or otherwise, and are equipped with the most advanced technologies and medical expertise to ensure you are in the safest hands.

Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide. But the good news is if detected early along with proper diagnosis and treatment, it can be cured. In line with this, Dr Dorai Ramanathan, head of oncology services at Zahra Hospital will be shedding light on the importance of early detection and treatment along with support for prevention. Dr Ramanathan is a highly qualified oncologist from the UK with over 15 years of experience in managing adult cancer patients. He is also a qualified Radiation Oncologist from UK, and is an expert in delivering treatment in techniques such as IMRT (Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy) and IGRT (Image Guided Radiotherapy). This October, be the change.