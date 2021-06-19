EAHM to hold ‘Student for A Day’ event

Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), one of the Middle East’s premier hospitality business schools, is opening its doors to encourage prospective students to experience being a ‘Student for A Day’. The event will take place at the EAHM campus (Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai) on June 26, from 10 am to 2 pm and on June 27 from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

It will involve a multitude of activities, such as an ice breaker session and campus tour organised by the student council, followed by a host of workshops focusing on marketing design, strategic planning, and the culinary arts. Students will have a chance to familiarise themselves with the EAHM faculty and enrolment team in a one-on-one session, ending the day with refreshments and a ‘social hour.’

EAHM’s programmes include a three-year Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA Hons) degree in International Hospitality Management, an Associate of Business Administration (ABA) degree in International Hospitality Management, and a one-year full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Hospitality Management.

In partnership with a global network of business leaders as well as Jumeriah Hotels and Resorts, EAHM’s programmes have been designed to deliver the best-in-class learning experience, as they are designed to cater to the latest industry trends and needs.