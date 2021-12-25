EAHM signs MoU with Rwandan university to share best practices

Mukarubega Zulfat, founder and president of UBT, and Frederic Bouchon, dean of EAHM, served as witnesses to the signing ceremony.

The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) and the University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies(UBT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and collaboration between the two parties.

The event took place at the EAHM campus within view of the iconic Burj Al Arab and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and was attended by Emmanuel Hatageka, Ambassador of Rwanda to the UAE, and Jeroen Greven, EAHM’s managing director. Mukarubega Zulfat, founder and president of UBT, and Frederic Bouchon, dean of EAHM, served as witnesses to the signing ceremony.

The major scope of the MoU is to formalise collaboration and cooperation in developing their respective institutions and contributing to building a professional workforce needed for the development of Rwanda and Dubai through sharing of capacity development resources, experience, knowledge and best practices with their respective areas of expertise in training, education, internship and job placement for students and graduates.