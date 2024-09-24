E Daddy leadership predicts up to 55 per cent long-term savings over 4 years with last-mile delivery solutions

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 11:47 AM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM

In the rapidly evolving world of electric mobility, the UAE is on the verge of a groundbreaking transformation. Leading this movement are Mansoor Khan, founder of E Daddy, and co-founder Yasmeen Jawahar Ali, who are poised to revolutionise the nation's last-mile delivery sector through electrification, supported by a $15 million investment. E Daddy is gearing up to launch its fully electric motorcycle in the first quarter of 2025.

Fueled by a passion for sustainability, the leadership at E Daddy anticipates a nine per cent annual growth rate, positioning this moment as ideal for disrupting the transportation industry with electric vehicles (EVs). Their initial focus is on last-mile delivery—a crucial component of e-commerce and retail logistics that has traditionally contributed to 0.6 million tons of carbon emissions annually. By electrifying this segment, E Daddy aims to significantly reduce these emissions, enhance efficiency, and set new standards for cost-effectiveness.

A standout feature of E Daddy's electric motorcycles is their minimal maintenance requirements. Without the need for oil changes or filter replacements, these bikes save riders both time and money, while reducing the frequency of service visits. While the initial purchase price is higher—around Dh16,500 compared to Dh9,000 for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles—the long-term savings are substantial. Over four years, owners can save 50-55 per cent on costs due to the elimination of fuel and reduced maintenance, making E Daddy’s motorcycles an attractive choice for both individual riders and fleet operators. Manufactured entirely in Dubai, E Daddy’s electric motorcycles are built to meet the demands of urban delivery while withstanding the region’s extreme temperatures, which can approach 50°C. With zero tailpipe emissions, these vehicles enable businesses to transition to greener operations and contribute to the UAE's larger sustainability goals. Designed for convenience and comfort, the motorcycles deliver a smooth, quiet, and vibration-free ride, reducing rider fatigue compared to traditional ICE vehicles. E Daddy’s vision goes beyond merely selling electric vehicles. The company offers a complete ecosystem, including charging infrastructure, fleet management solutions, and comprehensive after-sales support, ensuring that businesses have all the resources they need to adopt and manage electric fleets. This holistic approach underscores E Daddy’s commitment to making electric vehicles the standard for last-mile delivery in the UAE.

Looking ahead, Mansoor and Yasmeen have ambitious plans for E Daddy. They envision the company not only as a disruptor in the transportation sector but also as a driving force for broader change. They aim to expand their product offerings and explore cutting-edge technologies to enhance the capabilities of EVs. Ultimately, they aspire to position the UAE as a global leader in electric mobility and inspire other industries to embrace electrification. Despite the challenges ahead, they believe that the UAE’s emphasis on sustainability and the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions will accelerate the transition to electric mobility.