E-commerce platform Ourshopee.com launches online pharmacy with superfast delivery services in Dubai

Former Wimbledon Champion Maheesh Bhoopathi and Dr Shanith Mangalat founder and CEO of Ourshopee.com flagging of the first online pharmacy order delivery at the Ourshopee headquarters in Dubai.

Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 9:00 AM

Dubai based Ourshopee.com, launched a quick commerce product in Dubai, 30-minute pharmacy delivery service, which aims to set new benchmarks in the pharmacy sector with prompt delivery and user-friendly experience.

Former Wimbledon champion Mahesh Bhupathi inaugurated the first online order at the Ourshopee headquarters in Dubai. Delivering his inaugural speech, he said the online pharmacy platform is an effective model that helps to reach more customers and he praised Ourshopee Pharmacy, which intends to use technology in the best way, to improve the health and well-being of the patients.

“As part of our commitment to fulfill the needs of customers, we are launching Ourshopee Pharmacy in Dubai allowing customers to order prescription-based medication in addition to over-the-counter medicines, nutrition supplements, basic health devices and ayurveda medication from certified sellers. Tapping into the quick-commerce category, Ourshopee helps catalog pharmacy stock keeping unit at a store level and fulfills delivery within 30 minutes. For the new service, the brand has partnered with local pharmacy groups across the country.

Ourshopee.com has Initially partnered with Z Neem Pharmacy, which has 50 plus pharmacies to offer a comprehensive selection of medication and healthcare products on the platform with secure and convenient transactions.The pharmacy covers major emirates including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujariah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. In the second phase, the operation will be expanding to Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain. By the third phase, the operation will extend to Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain with additional investments. Currently, the quick commerce service is available in Dubai with plans to scale up operations to across all emirates in the UAE.

“When it comes to medicines, timing is everything. We are building this category with speed and promptness in mind. Existing services might require customers to wait anywhere between three hours to three days for their prescription to be delivered home. That’s not ideal to do when someone is unwell. We’re building pharmacy delivery on the backbone of the existing local pharmacies. We are also in talk with medical insurance companies to implement insurance approved prescription based medicines in near future”, said Dr Mangalat.

Subair N, managing director at Z'Neem Healthcare Group, said: “This potential partnership will help to purchase all our pharma products from anywhere in the UAE effortlessly with quick delivery.”

Binu Thomas, managing director at Tawseelah Delivery Services, said: “To reach a customer within an hour of the order being received, Ourshopee partnered with Tawseelah with an operating fleet of 200 bikes and will soon expand to 1,000 fleet to cover every part of the UAE by aiming to become the quick com pharma delivery service in the UAE. On our next expansion we will be covering all other Gulf countries.”

Ourshopee.com also enabled BNPL technology for customers with the slogan 'Treat Now, Pay Later’, where customers can split their bills into four installments with a debit card or credit card.Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global pharma e-commerce market, which was $1.2 billion in 2022, would rise to $6.21 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.5 per cent during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. Within the Middle East, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the largest markets for the pharmaceutical industry.The latest industry data reveals that the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical market is expected to be valued at $10.74 billion by 2023 , while the value of the pharmaceutical market in the UAE is projected to reach around $3.7 billion USD by the end of 2020 (i.e. an 8.2 per cent growth per year).

For more details visit: www.pharma.ourshopee.com/