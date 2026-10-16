Dynova launches cyber support programme for UAE startups and SMEs

Dubai-based cybersecurity company Dynova has launched a new cyber support programme for startups and SMEs across the UAE. The programme comprises three key initiatives, including a free baseline security assessment, available from today; Red Button, a 24/7 one-click incident line launching in Q1 2027; and the UAE Startup Security Report, a biannual publication, with its inaugural edition expected in Q1 2027. The programme is open to all businesses, including those that are not existing Dynova clients.

As part of the programme, the free baseline security assessment involves a one-hour review by a Dynova analyst, focusing on key vulnerabilities commonly exploited in attacks on small businesses. The assessment covers multi-factor authentication, endpoint protection on company devices, internet-exposed services and access permissions retained by former employees and contractors. Dynova will offer up to three free assessments per month, prioritising startups within the Hub71 and Shorooq Partners ecosystems.

The programme’s second initiative, Red Button, will connect a company facing a suspected attack, ransomware incident, account compromise or data breach directly to Dynova’s 24/7 Security Operations Centre and incident response team. Businesses will receive an initial response within 30 minutes, with the first hour of incident triage offered free of charge. Pre-registration is now open ahead of the service’s planned launch in Q1 2027.

The UAE Startup Security Report will provide insights into the cybersecurity challenges facing startups and SMEs across the UAE, drawing on anonymised findings across Dynova’s client engagements. The first edition is scheduled for publication in Q1 2027.

The growing urgency of cybersecurity protection is reflected in figures from the UAE Cyber Security Council, which has reported approximately 600,000 attempted cyberattacks daily.

Denis Yakimov, founder and managing director of Dynova, said: "When a 20-person company is hit at two in the morning, there is nobody to call. The bank has a SOC; the startup has a founder and a laptop. The Red Button gives them one number that answers in the first hour, which is when most of the damage is decided."

Beyond the programme, Dynova offers startups and SMEs access to a dedicated cybersecurity team through a subscription model starting at USD 2,500 per month. The service brings together cybersecurity leadership, data protection, penetration testing, compliance and round-the-clock monitoring under one subscription.

Applications are now open at business-ciso.com.